'Won't take too long': Good interest in empty Launceston nightclub

The site of a recently-closed Launceston nightclub has pulled good interest in its first week on the market.
The former Bakers Lane building in York Street has been listed for lease after shutting unexpectedly last month.
The Bakers Lane management team ended a 10-year journey by announcing the surprise closure on social media.
"Our building's lease will be ready for the next generation of dreamers in the next few months," they said in a statement.
"So, if you need equipment or if you've ever wanted to open a restaurant, bar, or club, hit us up, we'll know a guy with everything you'll need."
The site has attracted multiple offers since coming to market with Brick and Castle Hobart's Allen Ong and Chris Yan.
At least one of the interested parties has expressed a desire to transform the site into a cafe.
"We've had quite a few enquiries for this one," Mr Ong said.
"It's hard to tell [whether it will lease soon], but I'd say it won't take too long."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.