The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

'Won't take too long': Good interest in empty Launceston nightclub

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
June 11 2024 - 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The former site of Bakers Lane at 81 York Street. Pictures by Josh Partridge, supplied
The former site of Bakers Lane at 81 York Street. Pictures by Josh Partridge, supplied

The site of a recently-closed Launceston nightclub has pulled good interest in its first week on the market.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.