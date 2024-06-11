Forestry security guards 'sabotaged' protesters' vehicles, activists claim

Activists protesting against logging in a North-West Tasmanian forest have complained to Smithton police and the government agency responsible for licencing security guards after the tyres of their vehicles were sabotaged over the weekend.
Bob Brown Foundation Tarkine campaigner Scott Jordan claimed that two "unlicensed" security guards engaged by Sustainable Timber Tasmania or its contractor abused logging protesters before one of them deflated the tyres of protestors' vehicles in the Arthur River area of the forest, south of Smithton, on June 7.
He claimed to have confirmed from employees of Sustainable Timber Tasmania or its contractor that the two guards were not licensed.
The two guards, who were driving a ute marked with a local tradie's business had been guarding the work site for the past few weeks.
"These guys were particularly mean, it was very clear that they were they were not trained, they they were quite aggressive in their mannerisms," Mr Jordan said.
"They were telling people to f..k off and sort of language you wouldn't expect from professional security."
State-owned Sustainable Timber Tasmania has been working to harvest the forestry coupe in the area, but activists claim the coupe should be spared because it is the home of species including white-bellied sea eagles and wedge-tailed eagles.
Neither bird is an endangered species, with both listed as having a 'least concern' conservation status by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.
After verbally abusing two of the protesters, one of the guards disappeared behind the row of protesters' cars, and then later reappeared, Mr Jordan said.
Suspicious at what the guard had done out of view, a protester inspected the cars and found four tyres on one vehicle deflated, and two on another.
"Security is supposed to be stopping people is going on to the [logging] site, they're not supposed to be tampering with cars and stranding people in the bush by preventing people being able to leave," Mr Jordan said.
He said he expected prosecution action against the two guards, as well as Sustainable Timber Tasmania.
"This is not a little company that made a mistake, this is a state government business enterprise and they know full well what their obligations are in terms of engaging security," Mr Jordan said.
"I would hazard a guess that they found it difficult to find licensed security available in the area, so they've gone and knocked on doors and found anyone that was prepared to stand out there."
Sustainable Timber Tasmania has been contacted for comment.
Asked in parliament on Tuesday about the incident, Premier Jeremy Rockliff said he "does not condone" any violent action, abuse or sabotage on any side of the forestry debate.
"What I expect is respectful community dialog where the facts are on the table, and debated," he said.
