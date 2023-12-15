'He tried to pray the gay away': Women recall conversion attempts

It was the early 2000s, when Jessica Hoyle was about 18 years old, when her mother took her to Legana Christian Church to solve what she believed to be a problem.
Her daughter was a lesbian and a tomboy.
Twenty years later, it's still an emotional issue for Launceston-based Ms Hoyle.
"She coaxed me into going there - she told me we were going up to the casino," she says.
"Instead, we went to the priest they had there [at the church] at the time."
She describes a scene reminiscent of the 1973 film The Exorcist, with the priest standing over her and praying loudly.
"He was praying over the top of me trying to cast the devil out.
"My mum didn't want me to be a lesbian ... but it didn't change me, it didn't work," she said.
"I was pretty upset, I didn't talk to my mum for three months after that."
Mr Hoyle believes her mother was motivated by her presbyterian faith, as well as the social stigma around homosexuality at the time.
Ironically, she now spends much of her time advocating against gender ideology, in league with the types of people that would have tried to convert her sexuality twenty years earlier.
Despite her experience with the practice, she is sceptical about the government's attempt this week to ban conversion therapy.
She said the practice does not take place in Tasmania anymore, and even if it did, there are other laws that can be used to stop it.
As a lesbian Christian, she is troubled by the Catholic Church's position on homosexuality, but she says the position is improving over time.
She now says transgender activists are practising their own form of sex identity conversion, by attempting to coax young, gender-diverse children that would otherwise turn into gay and lesbian adults, to instead gender transition.
"I used to think that I wanted to be a boy because I was attracted to girls, and I couldn't tell anybody growing up about it because I didn't want to disappoint my mother.
"But I know now that I'm not a boy, and it doesn't matter what I do, I'm never going to be a male, because I was born female."
Another conversion therapy survivor is Hobart-born feminism academic Bronwyn Larkins, who stands on the other side of the debate than Ms Hoyle.
Ms Larkins said she was about 15 when her mother took her to a hypnotherapist operating out of a dilapidated office on Macquarie Street back in the late 1980s.
Her mother was not particularly religious, but had a conservative streak that apparently disliked the then-stigma of homosexuality.
"When I was 16, I found myself with very much a crush on a girl, and when I told her, she was like, 'well you're just confused'," she said.
She ended up having as many as eight sessions with the hypnotherapist, and she said she is still traumatised as a result till this day.
She said she barely remembers the sessions, but remembers coming out of the hypnosis with a crushing headache and feeling nauseous.
He said the hypnotherapist also gave her a tape to listen to every night.
"It was a way of providing me with some guidance out of being gay."
She tried to live as a heterosexual, but it didn't work.
"At 30, I finally came out, I went 'no, I've been living a lie'," she said.
She said she has been diagnosed with post-traumatic disorder resulting from the hypnotherapy and has attempted suicide twice.
"Even after two decades of having proper professional help from a clinical psychologist - I'm getting better, but it's taking me such a long time even to talk about my experience due to the trauma."
She agrees with other LGBTQIA+ advocates that Tasmania needs strong protections against harmful practices aimed at altering a person's gender identity or sex preferences.
Medical professionals in the field spend a substantial amount of time talking to gender-diverse children that approach them saying they might be transgender.
"Doctors spend a lot of time talking through a young person's gender issues giving them the pros and cons of particular treatments but affirming them if it is clear they are trans," Ms Larkins said.
"If somebody says they're something, what is the harm in saying, 'sure'? And if they change their mind, then 'OK sure'.
"As a parent, what you want is to support your child being healthy and happy.
"If I have my child come to me with these questions, I'll be saying 'let's seek advice for the both of us from the experts'."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.