Clifford happy to carry the baton for Tasmanian distance runners

The biggest result of Sam Clifford's blossoming career has him dreaming of future Olympics and maintaining the impressive pedigree of Northern Tasmanian distance running.
The Launceston 22-year-old won the Sydney 10-kilometre with the fourth-fastest time in the event's 16-year history as he follows in the distinguished footsteps of the likes of Josh Harris, James Hansen, Stewart McSweyn and triathlete Jake Birtwhistle.
"I look up to a lot of those guys and their accolades," Clifford said as he reflected on Sunday's win.
"They have been very good advocates for distance running in Northern Tasmania and I feel I've got to carry that through as best I can and hope to inspire another generation down the line because there are a lot of younger runners coming through across the board in Tasmania.
"We used to get one or two medals at nationals whereas now we're winning 10 or 20."
Clifford produced a stunning performance as 1700 athletes competed across three distances around Sydney Olympic Park in the 93rd edition of the NSW Road Running Championships.
The former junior world cross-country representative broke away with defending champion Ed Goddard, of NSW, after dropping ACT's Daniel Dreher 3km in.
Passing the halfway mark in 14:32, fractionally outside race record pace, Clifford eventually broke clear on Olympic Boulevard to win by 21 seconds in a personal best time of 29:01.
"Ed was pushing the pace and I was right behind him," he said. "He threw in a couple of faster 'k's so I had to dig deep mentally to hold on. I knew the closer we got to the finish line, the more capable I'd be to kick away and I went with about a kilometre and a half to go and got a big gap.
"I do the majority of my racing now in NSW and Victoria to get the depth in competition and if I'm going up there to run I've got to be fairly serious about it."
The former Riverside Primary and High School student, who is coached by Gary Armstrong at Newstead Athletics, felt he had shown good lead-in form in Launceston Running Club events and will hope to build on it at the Launceston 10 on June 2.
"It sets me up really well for the winter. It was a good time for the conditions which weren't ideal so it does give me a bit of confidence.
"29:01 is the same PB as I have on track so easy to remember! And it is all about consistency, getting faster and establishing credibility at this level down the line and I feel I'm starting to get results that reflect that."
Clifford's identical track PB was set at Melbourne's Lakeside Stadium last December while his Sydney time was a huge 17 seconds inside his previous road best set at last year's Launceston 10.
"Usually people run faster on one or the other but I've somehow got an even distribution through both which is pretty rare but shows the consistency is there," he said.
"I probably prefer road. I've run a couple of 10ks on track where it's been a death crawl whereas out on the road at least you get a change of scenery and coming from a cross-country background it is a lot easier."
Asked if Sunday's result was his biggest win, Clifford said: "Probably, yeah. I had a few national cross-country results as a junior that I pride myself on and have fond memories of.
"But as a senior and how difficult it is at this level and beating a guy that has run a 2:11 marathon and is no slouch, it's good to know that I'm in that company and feel I belong."
With a long-standing reputation for attracting Australia's best distance runners, Clifford knows the Launceston 10 will be another step up as he targets longer-term international goals.
"Being the first Tasmanian would be ideal and if I get that I'm going to be close to winning it so I've got to be prepared to run that, particularly now there is an expectation going in.
"Long-term I would love to be part of the LA Olympic team in 2028. I feel as though my best event is 10,000m but Gary says 5000 so it will be interesting to see when the time comes and if it leads into Brisbane in 2032 then it does not matter what event it is and I can't wait to find out. To be a part of that in our own country would be absolutely sensational.
"With 5km, 10km and potentially marathon, I feel there are Tasmanian records there that I think are possible."
Clifford's 5000m PB of 13:51.10 was also set at Lakeside Stadium at the Maurie Plant Meet in February.
