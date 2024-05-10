NTFA premier footy tips: Weighing up who wins grand final rematch

There's a lot to consider when weighing up who wins the NTFA premier grand final rematch between Hillwood and Rocherlea on Saturday at Shark Park.
The Tigers came from behind to win the 2023 grand final after the teams shared the spoils during the home-and-away season.
Hillwood are second on the ladder with four wins and one loss while the Tigers are fourth with a 3-1 record.
Both teams have lost to South Launceston with the Tigers falling by two points in round one and the Sharks losing by 21 points in round three.
Rocherlea coach Josh Ponting was left to rue his team's ill discipline in the decisive final term.
Hillwood led at half-time but suffered lapses in the second half, according to coach Jake Pearce.
"There was a stint at the end of the third quarter and then five minutes into the start of the fourth where they really capitalised," he said.
Both teams will feel they need to lock-in until the final siren and they're well-prepared for a close game.
Three of Rocherlea's matches have finished with under 10-point margins.
Hillwood executed a stunning 13-point come-from-behind win against Bracknell.
What separates these sides at the moment appears to be Hillwood's significant outs.
Injured pair Pearce, a midfielder, and Zac Oldenhof, a key back, were among their top few players last year and are hard to replace.
It becomes difficult when facing Rocherlea's long list of top-liners including Jordan Cousens, Ponting and Jake Smith.
What's encouraging for Hillwood is Isaac Thompson's strong start to the season with the midfielder leading the NTFA's MVP award.
The Sharks' key forwards combination also appears to be working well.
Archie Wilkinson has kicked 22 goals with bags of six and eight in his past two encounters while Tom Bennett has kicked 13 overall.
It would certainly be a brave victory if the Sharks got up.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.