No thanks, Port Arthur: The saga of Launceston's Post Office clock

Launceston's Post Office on the corner of Cameron and St John streets is much admired, but do you know the saga of the tower and clock?
A plaque attached to the tower states, "Launceston Centenary Clock and Chimes - 1806 - 1906 - erected by public subscription in the reign of King Edward VII to commemorate the first centenary of the City of Launceston in Tasmania".
From 1829 the only town clock was at St John's Church, but the citizens wanted a more reliable timepiece closer to the centre of town.
After the penal settlement of Port Arthur closed, Thomas Reibey MHA offered the church clock to the Launceston council.
Nothing more appeared to happen until AB Biggs wrote letters to the Launceston Examiner in 1883 and 1884 suggesting that one of the Port Arthur clocks be erected in the new Fire Tower.
The Daily Telegraph objected "to any such relic of the penal past being foisted on self-reliant Launceston".
The clocks had been repaired by a prisoner in the Hobart Gaol and the newspaper declared that they should remain there.
In the meantime, the site for a new Post and Telegraph Office was selected and in early 1885 the Government Architect, William Eldridge, prepared plans that promised a handsome and ornamental building.
It was to include a circular corner with the provision for one clock face and finished with an arched tower and a cupola.
James Hills won the tender to erect the Post Office, starting in December 1885, with completion expected in two years.
The Launceston council accepted another offer from the Premier for the Port Arthur clock to be erected in the tower of the new Post Office.
The Daily Telegraph was again outraged that a "relic of barbarism" was so readily accepted by the Aldermen when the "people of Launceston are desirous of wiping out the very name of Port Arthur ... [and will protest] against the tower of one of their handsomest public buildings be made a receptacle for a cast-off clock".
There was a flurry of letters sent to the editors of newspapers urging the council to reject the offer "with scorn and indignation".
The council replied that the clock suitable for the Post Office tower "should have four faces, strike the hours and quarter-hours, and be illuminated at night".
As the Port Arthur clock did not have these qualities it was not suitable after all.
In March 1887 Mr Hills handed over his contract to build the Post Office to J&T Gunn.
The "fine and attractive looking edifice" was completed by the end of 1889, but the stunted tower was considered ugly and an embarrassment to the city.
Debate over the Port Arthur clock reignited in March 1890 when the government presented it to the Launceston council, but careful examination proved that it was not worth spending money on altering the Post Office tower to accommodate the old, unreliable clock.
TO BE CONTINUED
