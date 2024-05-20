Labor calls for education review, union says it's 'kicking can down the road'

Tasmanian Labor has called for a review into the state's education system, saying the current set up has only worsened from an already "underperforming" position compared with the mainland.
The review received an almost instant rebuke from the teachers' union, who were "extremely disappointed" in the opposition's decision to back a lengthy review rather than "getting on with the job of fixing the issues".
Labor leader Dean Winter called on the Liberal government to commission an independent inquiry.
"In Tasmania, 53 per cent of students leave school with a Year 12 or equivalent qualification, compared to 76 per cent nationally," Mr Winter said.
"Nothing is more important than an education system that supports children, educators and parents.
Mr Winter said if the government did not undertake the review, his party would pursue a Parliamentary inquiry.
"Labor's trying to be constructive here; we want to use this parliament to the best of its ability. And that means pushing for an independent inquiry," he said.
Australian Education Union Tasmania President David Genford said that a review isn't a solution, urgent funding of all public schools and colleges to the "agreed minimum level" is.
"[Let's] not kick the can down the road with more reviews," Mr Genford said.
"Governments agreed more than a decade ago that every school should be funded to the Schooling Resource Standard - a minimum level of funding to enable a school to educate 80% of its students to minimum levels in reading and numeracy.
"Not a single Tasmanian public school is funded to the benchmark SRS, while every private school is funded at or above the standard.
"Dean Winter would best serve students by securing from his federal counterparts a fairer share of federal funding and securing a deal which delivers 100 per cent of the minimum SRS, and without any accounting tricks.
Mr Genford said underfunding is driving excessive workloads, and driving teachers from the profession, and until that's fixed there won't be any significant or sustained improvement in what Tasmanian students are able to achieve.
"Funding enables schools to provide for small group work, extra tailored support with literacy and numeracy, and more one-on-learning which many students need," he said.
"Reviews into education have been done, the evidence is in and the solutions on the table. Mr Winter should urgently be developing plans to deliver them, not distract and delay."
Deputy Premier Michael Ferguson said the government would always take advice from experts and if further advice can be obtained, will "certainly take that on board".
"While there are calls for us to do more, we welcome any engagement with any educational experts who would have an opinion or like to share with us their ideas for the future," Mr Ferguson said.
"We've had such a focus on education, investment and reform so that our state economy and the well being of our state can be enhanced by people who have been able to learn and achieve their potential."
