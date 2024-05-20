'Unfit' venues see Launceston heading into national sporting desert

Could there be three more soul-destroying words heard by Northern Tasmanian sports lovers than "unfit for purpose"?
In recent months this description has been used in relation to the region's two primary sporting venues as a national basketball chief took aim at the Silverdome while sibling organisations in footy and soccer showed various degrees of disdain for UTAS Stadium.
All of which has been part of a drastic decline in the amount of national sport played in the North.
The reduction in the size of the Big Bash League saw Launceston's involvement in the tournament slashed in half while matches in the two national soccer competitions have gone from six in the summer of 2022 to zero in 2024 and the foreseeable future.
In the last three years, the Silverdome has hosted 12 games in the NBL and two in Super Netball. As things stand, there will be none next year.
Meanwhile, the AFL has decreed that UTAS Stadium is not fit to base an AFL club despite it being home to games for the last 23 seasons and helpfully stepping in to stage finals when Covid had wiped out assorted mainland venues.
Nobody has been more direct in their assessment of Launceston sporting infrastructure than Tasmania JackJumpers and NBL owner Larry Kestelman. Joining the team's maiden championship celebrations last month, he revived an ongoing conversation about the quality of the Prospect facility.
"The Silverdome is not a venue that is currently fit for purpose, even for the two NBL games that we have," Kestelman said.
"There will definitely need to be investment in the Silverdome for games to continue in the North."
The Examiner has since attempted to clarify what work is required and if it will be done. The state government said the matter was in the hands of Stadiums Tasmania and Stadiums Tasmania said it could not comment until it officially takes ownership of the venue later this year.
So that's all totally clear then.
Meanwhile, Football Tasmania's new chief executive Tony Pignata was equally blunt in talking about UTAS Stadium.
"Launceston's facilities are not up to scratch," he told The Examiner in January.
"York Park is a fantastic playing surface but we won't be playing our game in oval stadiums like that. I've been at York Park for many games and appearances are not great from a spectator point of view. 2000 people at that facility just does not bode well for the game. You are so far away from the action, it's ridiculous."
Announcing that future A-League matches in the state will be played at North Hobart Oval ended a sequence of games played at UTAS Stadium dating back to 2006 and attracting crowds in excess of 8000, even for pre-season friendlies.
While UTAS Stadium and the Silverdome are Northern Tasmania's elite venues, there appears to be a similar regional trend.
Basketball, tennis, hockey, athletics and swimming venues across the North are all inferior to those in Hobart.
It could be argued that soccer is the exception to this with significant improvements continuing at Birch Avenue, Prospect Park and Windsor Park - the respective homes of Launceston's statewide clubs United, City and Riverside Olympic. And Pignata identified Valley Road - home of reigning men's league and cup champions Devonport - as potentially the best ground to host major matches.
Two months after Tasmanians went to the polls, assorted pre-election vote-winning pledges are gradually morphing into post-election financial commitments.
State and federal governments have agreed a 50:50 funding for $130 million UTAS Stadium upgrades; construction of a $3.5 million clubhouse at the regional tennis centre is expected to begin in May; and on Monday assorted politicians gathered to be photographed detailing the progress of the long-delayed $43.6 million Northern Suburbs Community Hub development set to become the home of Northern netball in Mowbray.
Meanwhile, a $21.5 million upgrade of Elphin Sports Centre appears on the way. Which is about time because, just last month, Basketball Tasmania chief executive Ben Smith told The Examiner: "It's actually amazing that basketball is in such a healthy position, given that constraint."
He added: "A football club wouldn't last two weeks if it didn't have a home ground and a clubroom."
Tasmanian sporting franchises, and indeed governments, love to stress that they are statewide entities and not Hobart-centric.
However, in terms of elite national competition venues, this stance can be questioned.
While this State Government - plus the so-called "opposition" - can't wait to spend an optimistic starting price of $715 million on a Hobart sporting mirage, Northern voters appear to be heading into a national sporting desert.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.