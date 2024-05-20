The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy
Opinion

'Unfit' venues see Launceston heading into national sporting desert

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated May 20 2024 - 3:37pm, first published 3:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UTAS Stadium plays host to Hawthorn versus St Kilda in the AFL earlier this month. Picture by Craig George
UTAS Stadium plays host to Hawthorn versus St Kilda in the AFL earlier this month. Picture by Craig George

Could there be three more soul-destroying words heard by Northern Tasmanian sports lovers than "unfit for purpose"?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.