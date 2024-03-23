The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Let the good chimes roll: The Launceston clock tower saga, Part II

By Marion Sargent
Updated March 23 2024 - 3:39pm, first published 12:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEFT: Drawing of a proposed design for the new Post Office tower at Launceston by Orlando Baker. This design was not used. Picture by The Examiner, February 14, 1901. RIGHT: Raising the big bell into the new tower of the Launceston Post Office in August 1909. Picture by Weekly Courier, August 26, 1909
LEFT: Drawing of a proposed design for the new Post Office tower at Launceston by Orlando Baker. This design was not used. Picture by The Examiner, February 14, 1901. RIGHT: Raising the big bell into the new tower of the Launceston Post Office in August 1909. Picture by Weekly Courier, August 26, 1909

Read Part 1 of the story here.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.