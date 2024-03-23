Let the good chimes roll: The Launceston clock tower saga, Part II

Read Part 1 of the story here.
The Launceston Post Office finally opened at the end of 1890 - without a clock in the often ridiculed 'pepper pot' tower.
The Launceston Examiner suggested that the tower be partially destroyed and rebuilt "with greater pretensions to architectural symmetry and artistic taste".
Ten years later the call came again with the added urgency for the government to provide the funds to alter the tower and install the long-awaited clock and chimes before the new Federal Government took over the Post Office from March 1, 1901.
That deadline passed, as did suggestions that the clock and chimes be installed to commemorate the fallen soldiers of the South African War or King Edward VII's coronation in 1902.
The Federal Government made it clear that it had "no money to spend on towers or clocks".
In 1904 the mayor raised the idea that a clock and chimes would be a suitable memorial of the 1906 centenary of British settlement in Northern Tasmania and that money could be raised by public subscription.
An Australian Natives' Association's Exhibition in March 1907 provided funds to the Launceston Centenary Clock and Chimes Fund Committee, along with money raised from band concerts, various entertainments, and private individuals.
Meetings, reports, and deputations to both state and federal representatives continued, with the hope that the Commonwealth Government would pay to have the tower completed to a design by local architects Alexander North and AH Masters.
However, in January 1908, the Launceston Council accepted plans for alterations to the tower drawn by Commonwealth Architect John Smith Murdoch.
In May 1908, J & T Gunn secured the contract for £860 and started work in June.
A clock chamber and belfry, 16 feet higher than the previous structure, capped by a cupola, replaced the top portion of the tower.
The lower balcony and archway were removed, as was a vertical strip of stonework beneath it. Finished in February 1909, the citizens finally had a tower of which they could be proud.
The clock and five bells manufactured by Gillett and Johnston of Croydon, England, arrived in Hobart on August 6, 1909, and came to Launceston by train.
Mr Mankey, a horologist from Adelaide, completed the installation two months later, and the "citizens [were] delighted with the sweetness of the chimes".
The Post Office bell tolled for half an hour after the death of King Edward VII on May 6, 1910.
At the base of the tower the plaque provided by the main contractors J & T Gunn, reflects the words inscribed on the largest bell: "Launceston Centenary Clock and Chimes - 1806 - 1906 - erected by public subscription in the reign of King Edward VII to commemorate the first centenary of the City of Launceston in Tasmania".
Unveiled by the mayor, WC Oldham, on July 11, 1910, these words tell but a small part of the saga behind the story of the Launceston Post Office tower, clock, and chimes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.