What's in your neighbourhood? Free event connecting Ravenswood community

Do you know what's in your neighbourhood?
The volunteers and team at the Starting Point Neighbourhood House want to make sure their community does, and are hosting a free event to connect Ravenswood members with their local essential services in May.
Neighbourhood House manager Nettie Burr said there were many services and agencies within the community people weren't aware of.
"We feel that if we hold a stallholders event with local providers in the area, people don't have to go out and the services can come to them," Ms Burr said.
"And it gives an opportunity for people to know what's available and get support when they need it."
Free health and hearing checks, a barbecue and activities will also be available on the day.
Ms Burr said they had hosted the event in previous years, and she had seen it connect people with drug and alcohol services, as well as peer support.
"It's been really good at connecting and other agencies have realised that we're here, we have Mission Australia come weekly so residents don't have to go into town," Ms Burr said.
The "Who are the people in your Neighbourhood" health and wellbeing event starts May 8, from 11am to 1pm.
