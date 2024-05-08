40 Church Street, Ross

Typical of its Georgian era, Bacon Cottage, circa 1830, is a masterpiece in design simplicity and restraint.
The beauty of the historic, convict-built, wide sandstone walls can be seen throughout the home and sit perfectly alongside deep windowsills.
Original floorboards, with their perfectly aged patina, create a warm and cosy ambience.
The compact kitchen, with its eclectic fixtures and fittings, giant fire-clay sink, chequerboard flooring and views over the courtyard, has been updated with modern appliances without sacrificing any of the home's original charm.
The heart of this house is the spacious living and dining area, plus the adjoining lounge with a grand wood fireplace.
Both bedrooms in the main house feature open fireplaces, fabulous mantels, panelled internal window shutters, and electric panel heaters.
In the bathroom, you can open the doors to the garden and lounge in the free-standing bath.
Separate from the main house is a stone, one-bedroom dwelling with an ensuite. The stunning exposed beams, although weathered by time, still remain sturdy and strong.
Adding to the appeal is a private courtyard that leads to a hidden garden oasis.
Enjoy clipped rosemary hedges, beds of fragrant roses, slender stemmed irises, and silver birch trees.
