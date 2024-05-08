The Examiner
Home/News/Property
Feature Property

40 Church Street, Ross

By Feature Property
May 9 2024 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
40 Church Street, Ross
40 Church Street, Ross

3 Bed | 2 Bath | 2 Car

  • 40 Church Street, Ross
  • Contact agent for price
  • AGENCY: Howell Property Group
  • AGENT: Nick Hay
  • PHONE: 0408 371 760
  • INSPECT: By appointment

Typical of its Georgian era, Bacon Cottage, circa 1830, is a masterpiece in design simplicity and restraint.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Property

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.