Historic home of Launceston's first-ever mayor for sale

A historic home once owned by Launceston's first mayor is selling for the first time in 23 years.
The circa-1840s Georgian townhouse at 167 St John Street is part of a row of James Bennell-built properties known as Quality Row.
The townhouse forms part of a grand building that was the long-term home of William Stammers Button, an influential character in the city's history.
After helping establish two breweries and playing a role in the creation of The Examiner, Mr Button was elected mayor of Launceston in 1953.
He bought his St John Street home in the same year.
Since hitting the market several weeks ago, the five-bed property at 167 has pulled inquiry from local and interstate buyers.
Selling agent George Bushby, of Bushby Creese, said homes on Quality Row were "iconic to Launceston", and a key part of the city's architectural history.
"A lot of people love Georgian architecture," he said.
"A lot of the time people will buy [properties] for the history as well - who's lived in the home, who built the home - all of that sort of things tie into the overall appeal for a lot of people who are passionate about heritage homes."
The home takes in four levels, including a basement, and is dotted with cricketing memorabilia.
It has a heritage-listed facade and underwent a significant renovation in the early 2000s.
A price guide has not been disclosed.
