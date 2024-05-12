'High-profile' Bathurst Street site stays local despite national interest

A Launceston investor has fought off strong national interest to secure a prominent commercial site in Bathurst Street.
The investor paid $3,255,000 for the corner block housing Another Computer Store and Trailers Tasmania.
The site looks across from the ever-expanding hospital precinct.
Selling agent Blake Shepherd, of Shepherd and Heap Commercial, said a shortage of large landholdings in the city had prompted considerable interest in the 2344 square metre site.
"[There's] a lack of larger-scale stock in the market for bulky goods type uses," he said.
"When you look around the city there really isn't much of that stock available for sale or lease - the latest we've seen is the First Choice Liquor tenancy.
"It's a very, very high-profile corner of course - we all know, we've all driven past it, so it has a strong future."
Mr Shepherd said the sale process had involved bids from national brands.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.