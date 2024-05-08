29 Bettina Avenue, Norwood

Offering both privacy and space, this meticulously crafted and beautifully maintained brick rendered home sits on a sprawling 1616 square metre block.
"It sits at the end of the cul-de-sac and it has amazing street presence," said Jeremy Wilkinson, real estate agent.
"It's private yet when you look up the driveway you think "hey, that's a really good looking home" and it will look good forever. It's timeless.
"The home is tastefully designed and feels like a mini mansion. It has got a beautiful, big circular driveway, and is on a flat, easy block, surrounded by beautiful gardens."
Inside, a seamless flow between the living and kitchen area creates an inviting space for daily living.
Cook up a storm in the beautiful Tasmanian oak kitchen, which features granite bench-tops, Bosch appliances, a gas cook-top, a walk-in pantry, and plenty of bench space.
"It's a really light and bright home, as it enjoys the sun all day, from morning to afternoon," Mr Wilkinson said.
The sunroom/conservatory, which adds a touch of elegance to the home, is the perfect retreat to soak in the natural light.
A spacious main bedroom offers a serene garden view, air-conditioning, a walk-in wardrobe, and an ensuite.
Three additional double bedrooms, each with built-in robes and electric heating, ensure comfort for all. The spacious main bathroom offers a separate shower and a deep spa bath for a relaxing soak.
"It's a perfect family home, with enough bedrooms to spread the kids out," Mr Wilkinson said.
"Or if you're someone with a lot of toys and vehicles, there's plenty of room for them too. You've got space to park off street, in the garage, and out the back of the house as well."
With added conveniences like an extra-large laundry, a remote-controlled double garage with backyard access and a workbench, as well as a garden shed, every aspect of easy living is catered for.
You can also enjoy peace of mind thanks to a security system, and year-round comfort and energy efficiency is guaranteed with double glazing in the main living areas.
The cherry on top is the lush and meticulously maintained gardens, which enhance the overall appeal of the property.
