The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

The Launceston Competitions for 2023 comes to an end for another year

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
July 16 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Launceston Competitions bid adieu to its 2023 outing with dancers from across the region signalling the annual event's end as they tapped away on its final day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion in poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.