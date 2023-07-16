The Launceston Competitions bid adieu to its 2023 outing with dancers from across the region signalling the annual event's end as they tapped away on its final day.
Thousands of young performers crossed the stage at the Princess Theatre across May, June and July in the 121st edition of the Competitions' categories of music, speech, drama and dance.
From the young, pint-sized pianist to the mesmerising and miniscule mimes, the Competitions was, for its performers and organisers, another "sterling success".
The Eisteddfod - which functions as both an experience-building competition for young performers and a space for critique and feedback - has helped produce extraordinary talents in its over a century in Launceston.
Trophies and awards were presented on Saturday night for the Eisteddfod's final section of dance, with new Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood presenting as his first official duty in office.
Prize winners in theatrical dance were selected by adjudicator Christopher Favaloro, who awarded the Competition's major prize - The Launceston City Council Award for Artistic Excellence - to solo performer Calvin Ackerley.
A number of perpetual prizes trophies were awarded throughout the evening, including to Samuel Clark, whose love of dance was recognised with the Chugg Family's memorial trophy, and Malika Hayes for her outstanding stage personality.
Dance troupes and companies, soloist and trios were all recognised for their works across the theatrical genres, from the classical to the contemporary.
Competitions secretary Margaret East OAM said the end of this year's competitions was cause for celebration with the Eisteddfod returning to a "full-capacity program" for the first time post-COVID pandemic.
"Confidence has returned to the Competitions as we've slowly brought back in sections we had to remove during COVID," Ms East said.
"This year, we have seen more entries than we have in quite some time, which is fantastic.
"Anyone can see that it is an important part of the cultural life of Launceston."
The major event requires an extraordinary number of volunteers and is made possible through continued sponsorships from City of Launceston Council and local businesses.
Assistant secretary and one of several stage managers for the Competitions, Dianne Lockhardt said this year went off "without a hitch".
"It's been another extremely successful year and I think that comes down to our brilliant panel of adjudicators," Ms Lockhardt said.
Declan Durrant has a passion in poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
