Tasmania's new Commission for Children and Young People should include an Aboriginal youth commissioner and child advocates for kids in out-of-home care and youth detention.
The two new children advocacy roles form part of the Commission of Inquiry's final report into child sexual abuse in state schools, hospitals and the youth prison service.
Notably, the COI said it worried about children in out-of-home care and youth detention and Aboriginal children in institutions.
It would like to see improving their safety become a state priority, and has recommended a complete overhaul of the state's out of home care system, and suggested numerous policy changes to improve the experiences of aboriginal children and young people.
The final report of the Commission of Inquiry into the Government's Responses to Child Sexual Abuse in Institutional Settings was released across eight volumes with 191 recommendations.
Greater independent advocacy
The COI wants a new independent Commission for Children and Young People.
This independent regulator should be granted more powers and funding "to act as a strong and fearless advocate for children's rights and to monitor child safe practices in organisations".
This Commission should have powers to monitor the out-of-home care and youth justice systems, suggest improvements where needed, and advocate for individual children feeling wronged in the systems.
Overhaul of the Out of Home Care system
One of their key recommendations for improvement in out of home care, was to remove management of the state's out of home care system from the government into the non-government sector.
The state's Education, Children and Young People department would still lead policy in the system, and oversee the work of the NGOs.
However, it would have a greater focus on monitoring the quality of out of home care, and training its workforce.
This would include greater monitoring and reporting in the system, ensuring that all children have case managers, setting a maximum caseload for child safety officers, and educating foster carers and staff on safety and well-being of children, grooming behaviours and other concerns.
The department would also undergo an executive restructure that should be funded by government.
Focus on prevention of sexual abuse and harmful sexual behaviour in schools
There will also be increased attention on the prevention, identification and support of harmful sexual behaviours across schools and in justice systems, to address such behaviours in children and youth.
The COI heard of one case study where a younger boy was alleged to have abused several other children, and the school's response was inadequate.
A need for greater focus on child sexual abuse prevention programs was also highlighted in the recommendations, where state schools will need to offer such programs within their curriculum, and offer better support systems when allegations of abuse are raised.
The new Commission for Children and Young People will have a Commissioner for Aboriginal Children and Young People, and the government's education, children and young people department will create a new executive director role for aboriginal children and youth.
The COI said this commissioner should have statutory powers and functions to monitor the experiences of Aboriginal children in out of home care and youth detention.
It said the new aboriginal executive director should oversee changes in the out of home care system for aboriginal children would be responsible for implementation of an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Child Placement Principle.
This principle would aim to reduce the number of aboriginal children in out of home care, increase investment in intervention and prevention strategies, reduce racism in the system, and increase consultation with Aboriginal organisations on decisions impacting children.
Meanwhile, the COI recommended that Ashley Youth Detention Centre, and any future site, be culturally safe for Aboriginal children and young people
Among other things, the COI said that the state's health department should develop policy to improve responses to child sexual abuse, that should be published on its website.
It said that health leaders should embed child safety as a priority, and support health services to become child safe organisations.
Further, that they must ensure updated policies on mandatory and voluntary reporting obligations.
The COI said its recommendations reflected a need for more action to improve child safety.
It said a greater focus on child safety should be embedded in day to day practices of government.
"We observed some leaders within the State Service resisted constructive criticism and lacked the curiosity and initiative required to ensure children's safety was prioritised. We also saw passivity and failures to act, particularly in response to past reviews, inquiries and internal reports highlighting problems that increased risks to children in institution," the COI said.
"We would like to see leaders be role models for prioritising children's rights and safety. To achieve this goal, leaders need the qualities of self-reflection, an ability to acknowledge mistakes and a drive for making improvements."
