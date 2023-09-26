The Examiner
Final report of the Commission of Inquiry details 191 recommendations

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated September 26 2023 - 2:38pm, first published 2:24pm
Commission of Inquiry looking at the institutional responses to child sexual abuse have released their final report and its 191 recommendations
Tasmania's new Commission for Children and Young People should include an Aboriginal youth commissioner and child advocates for kids in out-of-home care and youth detention.

