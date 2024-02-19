Determined local will walk 92 kilometres for his late grandfather again

Launceston's Jakeb Morris enjoys walking at the Gorge, but he has bigger plans to raise money for the Cancer Council this Anzac Day.
Jakeb will walk the gruelling 92-kilometre distance between Launceston and Latrobe for a second year.
Last year, Jakeb started the walk in Launceston and ended at the Latrobe Cenotaph. He said he will walk in the opposite direction this year for one main reason:
''That's where I used to march with Pop every year since I was ten,'' he said.
Jakeb lost his grandfather to kidney cancer in 2021. His grandfather was a Vietnam War veteran who was a ''hard man but loved deeply".
After his grandfather's death, Jakeb opted out of the following three Anzac Day marches; he said it was too emotional for him to attend without his beloved friend next to him.
He said the walk is his way of making it up to his grandfather and raising awareness and funds for the disease.
"I used to sit with Pop and have a beer while we played darts, and he'd tell me stories from the Vietnam War,'' he said.
''I was privileged to hear those stories from a man who wasn't the most emotionally expressive.
''My relationship with Pop was pretty special, so when I got the phone call that he'd passed away, I was distraught.''
Like many, Jakeb has seen a few of his friends go through cancer and is no stranger to how it can affect the mental health of everyone involved.
''Showing people that no matter what they're going through, you can get through anything with a bit of support and perseverance,'' he said.
''I'm working with Head to Health in Launceston for this year's walk too.
''Although the organisation is non for profit, they've really helped me with my own battles. I want to use this walk to advertise such a great avenue for people to seek support.''
Last year Jakeb raised $6300, but his determined nature aims for more. With the security of a sponsorship with the Cancer Council, Jakeb said his goal is to ''definitely beat $6500".
