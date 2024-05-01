Bell Bay's $2 billion SunCable project enters second-round talks

Proponents of a $2 billion manufacturing facility in Bell Bay are tracking steadily towards the project's next stage.
SunCable is working on a $30 billion project to supply power to Darwin and onto Singapore via 4300 kilometres of high-voltage subsea cable.
That cable would be manufactured at a new facility in Bell Bay, which was unveiled as SunCable's preferred site in November.
If all goes to plan the facility will enter its construction phase in 2025 and produce its first cable in 2029.
Since announcing the project, SunCable has completed eight community consultation sessions in the Tamar Valley region.
The organisation will progress to its second round of sessions this month, visiting sites in Beaconsfield, George Town and Clarence Point.
A final decision and development applications will follow the community consultation stage.
George Town mayor Greg Kieser said he had been particularly impressed with SunCable's community visibility and attitude to date.
"This is going to be a journey [but] they're taking the stakeholder engagement component very seriously and overall I think they're doing a great job," he said.
"Any project like this is going to have a fair balance of supporters and a fair balance of detractors - I think that's the natural scope of these kinds of things.
"But I think the ultimate acid test is if you do community engagement with a genuine open heart and genuinely are taking feedback from your constituents to shape what it will be, you have a higher probability of building that social licence.
"I see the SunCable guys doing that."
The cable facility would create 800 jobs during construction and another 400 long-term manufacturing roles.
It would also feature Tasmania's tallest building - a 200-metre high tower - that plays a crucial role in the cable manufacturing process.
SunCable said community consultation had been progressing well.
"[We] have been pleased with the level of engagement and feedback from local residents, businesses and stakeholders," a spokesperson said.
Those wishing to attend upcoming sessions can register at www.suncable.energy/manufacturing
Tuesday, May 14
Wednesday, May 15
