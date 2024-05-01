The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Bell Bay's $2 billion SunCable project enters second-round talks

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated May 1 2024 - 12:20pm, first published 12:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bell Bay, and inset, stills from an instructional video about how a cable facility operates. Pictures file, SunCable
Bell Bay, and inset, stills from an instructional video about how a cable facility operates. Pictures file, SunCable

Proponents of a $2 billion manufacturing facility in Bell Bay are tracking steadily towards the project's next stage.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.