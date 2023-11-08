Proposed Bell Bay tower would be Tassie's tallest building - by far

A 200-metre-high hurdle sits between Northern Tasmania and the world's largest renewable energy project.
Bell Bay, near George Town, is primed to secure a new cable manufacturing facility enabling SunCable's $30 billion Australia-Asia Power link project.
The facility would create 1200-plus jobs, bring $2 billion of investment into the Tamar Valley, and entrench Tasmania on the renewable energy map.
But there's one snag.
The vertical manufacturing process requires a tower of between 180 and 200 metres.
The tower would be about five times bigger than Launceston's three tallest buildings - Silo Hotel, Myer and the Telstra building - which are all about 39 metres tall.
Tasmania's tallest building, Hobart's Wrest Point Casino, is just 73 metres high.
Key stakeholders, including Premier Jeremy Rockliff, expect the tower to be the main topic of discussion when SunCable representatives arrive for community consultation.
"I have no doubt that the tower will potentially cause some discussion within the community," Mr Rockliff said.
"What's important on such a significant community development is that we bring the community with us."
The tower would easily be Tasmania's tallest structure, but George Town does have skyscraper precedent.
A 110-metre smoke stack was erected with the Bell Bay Power Station in the early 1970s.
The now-decommissioned power station sold earlier this year to ABEL Energy, who plan to develop a $1.2 billion green methanol and hydrogen plant at the site.
ABEL plans to demolish some of the buildings, but hope to re-purpose the smoke stack.
George Town mayor Greg Kieser said it was important to remember Bell Bay had been an industrial zone for nearly 70 years, and that the tower proposed by SunCable does not produce emissions.
"In its early days that smoke stack garnered a lot of community comment, but I think you'd be very hard pressed to find anybody who's passed comment on that smoke stack in the past 20 years," Mr Kieser said.
"It's just part of the landscape, everyone's very familiar and accustomed to it.
"I'm confident that the SunCable tower - if it proceeds once consultation has been received - will just become a feature of the landscape again that signifies the fact that we're an advanced manufacturing and heavy industrial zone."
Community consultation is set to begin in the coming weeks.
The process is understood to include 3D renders of the tower, which will give Tamar Valley residents a clearer idea of how the tower would impact the skyline from their area.
Mr Kieser said while the tower's height would likely earn the project some detractors, community feedback to date had been "overwhelmingly positive".
"[The tower] is to be a landmark, but in the spirit of lifting the prosperity of the entire Tamar Valley and Northern Tasmania, the job creation, and very importantly the greater good, which is Australia's leadership in de-carbonisation .... I'm strongly of the view that it is for the greater good.
"I'm confident that my community will very much support it."
Should it go ahead, construction of the facility would begin in 2025 for a 2029 completion date.
The SunCable website indicates the cable manufacturing facility would operate for 40-plus years.
"This is the most significant project in my lifetime effectively, when it comes to significant investment into Tasmania," Mr Rockliff said.
"It's exciting that Tasmania has that capacity to have that advanced cable manufacturing infrastructure to supply the world to ensure our renewable energy credentials are well known not only in Tasmania, but across the globe."
