The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Northern Tasmania preferred site for new $2 billion project

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated November 5 2023 - 7:55am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bell Bay has been identified as the preferred site for a new manufacturing facility. Pictures file, supplied
Bell Bay has been identified as the preferred site for a new manufacturing facility. Pictures file, supplied

Northern Tasmania has emerged as the frontrunner to secure a $2 billion slice of the world's biggest ever renewable energy project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.