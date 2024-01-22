New vacancy at Meander Valley Council as Lochie Dornauf resigns

Meander Valley Council will soon have a vacancy for a local councillor following the resignation of Councillor Lochie Dornauf.
Cr Dornauf made the announcement at Meander Valley Council's January meeting when he announced that he and his partner had decided to move overseas for a year of work and travel.
"For me, it's been 412 days since I've been on council since our election," he said.
"I was certainly hoping that it would be 1460 - the full totality of our four years."
"I don't believe that I can continue with the full 100-per-cent commitment that I should have in this role and as such I will be stepping down at the beginning of February."
The former Deloraine coach said he had enjoyed working on the emergency management committee and items relating to the Deloraine sporting precinct.
"I'll be watching from a distance," Cr Dornauf said.
"It will be quite tough in Switzerland and Italy and Croatia so spare a thought for me, but I will be back soon and I look forward to re-immersing myself in the Meander Valley at some stage."
Cr Dornauf's position will be filled following the electoral commission's recount of the last Meander Valley Council election.
