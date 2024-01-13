A Launceston bucket list: 11 left-field musts for locals

Do you think you've done it all? Seen everything Launceston has to offer?
Or are you new in town and looking for some of the sights?
The Examiner's Declan Durrant and Hamish Geale have compiled a not-so-standard bucketlist for any self-respecting Launcestonian to tick off.
If you've done all 11, you're full Launcestonian.
Visit The Old Umbrella shop
Part community museum, part business, part visitor information centre, Robert Walter Shott's Old Umbrella Store isn't just registered in the National Trust - it's registered in the hearts of Launcestonians far and wide.
And it's registered under "National Treasure".
The Old Umbrella Shop is one of the last predominantly intact early 20th century shops in Tasmania, having been continuously operating for more than 100 years since it was opened by Mr Shott, a Melbourne umbrella maker, in 1907.
When Mr Shott owned it, he made sure his store was a place of umbrellas, but also of crafty souvenirs - which it has remained to be to this day.
Now run by a roster of roughly 80 volunteers who stack its bric-a-brac shelves and serve with a smile, the Umbrella Shop is one of a kind; a relic of a bygone age.
If you haven't been, have you really been to Launceston? Because into each life, some rain must fall - and that's where an umbrella shop comes in.
Climb the Mini Rapunzel Tower
The Talbot Road Tower, also known as East Launceston's mini Rapunzel tower, is - and this is no exaggeration - the Eiffel Tower of Launceston.
As such, any self-respecting resident would know that this much-smaller-tower-than-the-French-tower must be climbed.
In the words of Examiner reporter Hamish Geale in his article on mystery Launceston landmarks: "If you climb the short spiral staircase and get to the top, you won't be able to see much, but you'll have increased your step count by about 25. Fifty once you go back down again.
"And no-one will be able to take that away from you."
Take a selfie with Abel Tasman
Dutch seafarer Abel Janszoon Tasman is dead, and has been for more than 350 years.
That makes taking a selfie with him rather difficult - but not altogether impossible.
The first known person to cross the sea between New Holland (what the Dutch called Australia at the time) and Staten Landt (Tasman's name for New Zealand - arguably better than its current name, though not nearly as good as its actual Maori title: Aotearoa - but don't tell the New Zealanders), his legacy lives on through the Tasman sea, the Tasman Peninsula and, of course, Tasmania.
Not to mention his name adorning the Abel Tasman Motor Inn in Youngtown - which is a perfect lead into how a selfie with him is possible.
Outside the motel, in signage form, is Mr Janszoon Tasman himself. His cartoon likeness is forever emblazoned.
Grab a selfie with him.
Spot the Mischievous Peeing Statue
Have you seen it?
The number of tourists who, slowly buzzing around the flowers in the John Hart Conservatory in Royal Park, suddenly turn to each other when they spot little Jimmy Whizzer - as we would like to dub him - and begin laughing is a not inconsequential figure.
This statue - a dead ringer of the much-loved Mannekin Pis in Brussels, Belgium - is a permanent fixture of the gorgeous, beige building in the centre of the city.
A surefire hit with the kids, Jimmy is a Launceston must-see.
Take the Gorge Chairlift
Cataract Gorge Chairlift is the longest single-span chairlift in the world.
You read that right: the longest span on this planet, at a total of 457 metres long.
Built in 1972, the Launceston icon has had plenty of special moments. During the Sydney Olympics in 2000, the Olympic Flame was carried across it, and circus stuntman Alphonse Bugler walked its wire in 1987.
Its colourful history would make it worthwhile as a point of interest on this list alone, but it also offers a spectacular view of the Gorge - and The Examiner is well aware that many readers have been reticent to hop on because of their fear of heights.
Well, for a bucket list item, it's a perfect time to conquer that fear. Firstly: it's super safe, secondly: it's super fun, thirdly: we dare you.
Swim in the basin
Many would say this was Tasmania's equivalent of swimming in the Dead Sea.
We couldn't tell you who any of these many are, but they exist, we assure you. They are the ones who, on summer mornings, shuffle across the dolerite rocks of First Basin and settle into the water.
The water that has worked its way from Lake Trevallyn to the South Esk and through to the Gorge to perform an ablution of those many. That makes it sound all rather heady, but really there is something distinctly spiritual about dipping in there, particularly on calmer days.
Or maybe it's just the eels.
Don't take our word for it: dive in and see.
See the St Mary's Pass Kangaroo
On one of the many harrowing curves of St Mary's Pass - the winding, terrifying road from St Marys to Scamander - the silhouette of a kangaroo has been painted on the rocks.
Since time immemorial, this kangaroo painting has been a confusing companion to the truck drivers braving the pass. Where did it come from? Who painted it?
These questions are what keep The Examiner's reporters awake at night.
It's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it piece of artwork that few drivers ever see - mostly because they're deathly afraid of looking away from the road.
So, for the bucket list tick, your best bet is having someone ferry you up so you can keep your eyes peeled for it.
Blockie Route
One of the quirks (or is it a perk?) of Launceston is its one-way roads.
And these aren't your regular, run of the mill one-laners, oh no: these bad boys are four lanes at a time at their best.
The 'blockie route' as it's known, is performing a circuit of these one-way streets in Launceston CBD in the fastest (legally, mind) way possible. That's the route starting on Brisbane Street Mall turning right continuously through George Street, York Street, Charles Street and Paterson Street.
To think of it, you may actually have done a 'Blockie' by accident, so kudos to you.
Ride The City Park Train
If turning right ad nauseam to finish a 'Blockie' didn't quench your need for speed, then this just might.
The City Park Train has been riding strong for 62 years at this stage, and there's no slowing it down.
Stationed outside the giant chessboard to pick up passengers, the train runs alongside the duck pond, chugs past the conservatory and around the rotunda.
Hundreds of thousands have enjoyed one of the city's most famous cultural experiences - but have you?
Jump off Hog's
It's a rite of passage. From a running start, barrel across the rocks and leap out into the open air, then splash into First Basin.
Why Hog's Rock - often called Hog's Bottom - is named the way it is, not many know (And The Examiner would love for you to tell us), but why it's such a touchstone for Launnie isn't. This is an entry on this list that is two-parts exhilarating and one-part terrifying. But isn't that the point of a bucket list?
Also, you can tick off two things in one with this entry - that reads like valuable time saved to us.
Picnic under the Lone Pine
Well done, you've actually completed the list - put down your bucket.
This is your reward: pack a picnic and head out to Rosevears. We have a spot in mind.
Along Rosevears Drive, just at the turn off to The Ducks Restaurant, a tall pine tree that was planted in 1920 stands on the waterfront. It was planted in memory of 16-year-old Private Austin Plummer, who died in World War II at The Somme.
This was a silly list, but in silliness, we can always be reminded of something: live a complete life, do the things you've always wanted to do.
Hopefully one of them was riding the City Park Train.
