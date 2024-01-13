The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

A Launceston bucket list: 11 left-field musts for locals

Declan Durrant
Hamish Geale
By Declan Durrant, and Hamish Geale
Updated January 13 2024 - 2:41pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Have you ticked off all the items on this bucket list? File pictures
Have you ticked off all the items on this bucket list? File pictures

Do you think you've done it all? Seen everything Launceston has to offer?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.