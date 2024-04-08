Cataract Gorge chairlift upgrade proposal might come to a sudden halt

A proposed upgrade to the chairlift at Cataract Gorge might not even get off the ground.
The plan has hit a stumbling block before formal planning processes start.
As Cataract Gorge is managed by the City of Launceston council, written consent to lodge the development application had to be given by acting chief executive officer Shane Eberhardt.
This did not mean the development application was guaranteed council approval.
The move had to be authorised by councillors and a motion to that effect was tabled at the council meeting on April 4.
However, debate dragged on after councillor Tim Walker proposed amendments to the motion that would have put the designs through a public consultation process before a development application was lodged.
He said he wanted to be sure the project obtained a social licence due to the significance of the gorge and the restrictive nature of planning law.
"I'm actually trying to make this a successful journey, because it involves us. It involves them," Cr Walker said.
"They had the vision for the chairlift there 50 years ago and they've had great success, and they've brought great success to our city because of that.
"I want that to continue, but I want it to be done as harmoniously as possible and that involves the council having an active part in the process."
Other amendments included environmental and amenity impact assessments, and agreements over costs incurred by the council in adapting infrastructure to suit the new chairlift.
Councillor Andrea Dawkins supported Cr Walker's amendment and said it was important the council got things right, citing controversy around the axed Launceston Skyway proposal.
"We get to make a lots of really important decisions as councillors and I think anything that happens in our most significant natural space is actually one of the most important decisions we're ever going to make," she said.
"Based on what the community went through the last time further development of this business was considered, it was a brutal time.
"We felt we weren't given all the information. Plans were presented to us in a way that we felt perhaps we hadn't been engaged, and if we hadn't been engaged then had the community been engaged?
"It appeared not and that fell flat. And we don't want this to fall flat."
Councillor Danny Gibson said he supported the sentiment of the amendment and shared Cr Walker's concerns, but felt the wording of the amendment was "too prohibitive" and he could not vote in favour.
Neither did deputy mayor Hugh McKenzie, who said the motion should be laid on the table until the next council meeting, to allow for discussions with the developers.
"I think things like social licence are a very nebulous word," Cr McKenzie said.
"I'm not comfortable with that resolution at all."
After much back and forth around the council table, and with the possibility of further debate over the original motion looming, mayor Matthew Garwood appeared audibly exasperated at the lack of substantial progress.
"We can just withdraw (the motion), which is what the acting CEO asked me 10 minutes ago, but I thought that we might actually have a bit of get-up-and-go to get something going," Cr Garwood said.
"But anyway, we're all chatty Cathys today. Which is fine."
After the amended motion failed to gain majority support, Mr Eberhardt withdrew the motion to allow further discussion at a council workshop.
