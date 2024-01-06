Ever wondered how Launceston's Quarantine Road got its name?

Have you ever wondered how Quarantine Road at Carr Villa acquired its name?
In the panic of the smallpox outbreak in 1887, a temporary hospital was built on the Mowbray Racecourse.
Afterwards there were calls for a permanent facility, but once the danger passed we became complacent.
In a spurt of initial enthusiasm, in 1889 a 50-acre site between Carr Villa and Verulam estates was purchased.
Here, council announced, the Verulam Isolation Hospital would be built.
Apart from clearing and fencing a one-acre block however, and laying a water pipe from St Leonards, nothing further was done.
Until, that is, we became alarmed at the possibility of a bubonic plague outbreak in 1900.
Finally repairs began on the fire-destroyed fence, enclosing two acres, and a couple of simple cottages and two sheds were erected.
On the opposite side of the road a cemetery plot was set aside.
No beds or anything else were provided until an anonymous LGH Board member blew the whistle, forcing action.
Even so, when smallpox broke out again in late May 1903, we were not ready.
Verulam still had no stables or bathrooms, and could only cope with 12 patients. Nor did we even diagnose it for weeks, despite LGH hospital staff dropping like flies.
Doctors thought it was scarlet fever.
Nor did we, as in 1887, have sufficient vaccines or a plan to roll them out.
When the diagnosis of smallpox finally came, nearly a month later, patients had to quarantine at home, or go to an unsuitable facility at Glen Dhu while Verulam was made ready.
People who had neglected vaccination suddenly became desperate for it, with little available.
On July 6, 1903 a token four convalescent patients from the LGH were finally transferred to Verulam.
Unfortunately, men still engaged in construction were not compulsorily vaccinated, nor properly isolated from patients.
Similarly with the guards. They were allowed to travel to and from town, even in omnibuses.
When they became infected, they spread it to their friends and family.
In the general anger at the lack of preparation and slow response, the Premier took charge, ensuring that accommodation for 56 patients became available.
He did well, but by the time it was ready, the epidemic had subsided.
Verulam reopened briefly in 1919 for the influenza epidemic, then closed again at the beginning of September that year.
In March 1921 a new Infectious Diseases Hospital was built in Mulgrave St (now called Allambi Clinic and used for palliative care), and Verulam became superfluous.
In 1942 the government decided to reopen Verulam as a secondary facility to cope with the demands of war, but that doesn't seem to have happened.
Sadly, the lessons of history are seldom learned.
Only 18 months before the COVID pandemic, a project to build an Australian government vaccine research and production centre was cancelled.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.