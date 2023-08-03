A remembrance service was held at every grave or memorial across the nation and overseas on Thursday, August 3, to honour the 523 Australians killed in action during the Vietnam War.
The vigils marked 60 years since the arrival of soldiers in South Vietnam on August 3, 1962, and 50 years since the withdrawal of Australian combat troops in 1972.
Vietnam veterans, friends, and family attended the Carr Villa Memorial Park to lay a wreath, honouring five fallen Tasmanians Guy Richard Goode, Albert Frederick McCormack, Geoffrey Robert Locke, David John Banfieldand Ronald William Betts.
Vietnam Veterans Association of Australia Launceston Sub-Branch secretary Brian Harper OAM said the graveside vigils recognised the individual loss of the war and were a chance to pay respect to those killed in action.
"It's a sacrifice that they gave for this country. And that's why we made sure we remember," Mr Harper said.
"It's always been inherent to us to remember those fallen veterans, but today, at each graveside, we made a sincere and genuine remembrance of the five Tasmanians that passed in Vietnam.
"They're not just another statistic. They are honoured, and we do not forget. A grateful Australia remembers and thanks them."
During the vigil, Pastor David Maxwell shared a moving speech on Pilot Officer Ronald William Betts.
"He was a likeable guy whose tinkling of the ivories and passion for life and love was evident," Mr Maxwell said.
"Ron was the first RAAF pilot to be killed in Vietnam, and it had a profound impact on his colleagues.
"One of the more remarkable outcomes of this loss has been the extension of friendship and understanding ...[It] gives meaning in the midst of loss and grief."
Veterans' Affairs Minister Guy Barnett said it was important to mark these important occasions and pay tribute to those who have served Australia.
"Vietnam Veterans Vigils are being held around Australia, including Tasmania, as a meaningful way for us to pay our respects to those 523 Australian soldiers killed in action, showing solidarity with their loved ones for their loss." Mr Barnett said.
"We also particularly remember the 17 Tasmanian-born soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms we enjoy today."
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania.
