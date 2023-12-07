On the ninth day of 'Nichemas' St. Giles gave to me...

St.Giles Niche Market will turn The Tramsheds into a holiday wonderland this weekend with more than 50 Tasmanian designers, makers and artists showcasing their wares at the end of year "wrap-up" event.
The Christmas iteration of the 14-year running market will return on Saturday to put the spotlight on homemade, local goods from some of Niche's favourite makers along with half-a-dozen first time vendors.
Makers Sophie Nuttall from The Nuttall Patch and Erin Padgett from Red Essy said the market was a great place for everything from the Christmas keepsake to a one-of-a-kind present.
"You're giving something joyful, something handmade and something Tasmanian to another person," said Ms Padgett, who creates things like colourful, woollen 'fuzzy pots' and trees.
"It's giving something to someone that was made with love; you can't beat that."
St. Giles - a Tasmanian disability support service - receives 20 per cent of all proceeds from the free entry market, with those funds contributing to the organisation's service costs.
The market runs four times throughout the year and raises approximately $40,000 annually for St. Giles, with 2000 people regularly attending each event though the Christmas special is the best-attended.
"I know the makers will be going around and supporting each other," said Ms Nutall, who drys flora for permanent displays like bouquets and wreaths.
The big draw for this Niche were new makers like Esther and Ryan, a mother and son team at Bunny and Buttons and design graduate and woodworker Elias Stent.
While always supporting new makers, Niche Market is the only place shoppers get the chance to purchase works directly from some makers, like Christina Graham and Cottage Green.
"2023 Has been a huge year for St.Giles and we're very excited to wrap it up, pardon the pun, with our Nichemas Christmas market" market manager Scott Gelston said.
The Christmas Niche Market will run between 9am to 3pm this Saturday, December 9, at the Tramsheds with free entry.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.