The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Bradman, Grace, history made in 200 years at NTCA oval

By Nigel Burch
Updated December 4 2022 - 2:02pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 1857 grandstand built after the 1854 fire. Seen here c1873. Picture: QVMAG 1988:P:0311.

Two hundred years ago, Crown land now surrounded by Racecourse Crescent, Boland and Dowling streets was set aside as Launceston's racecourse.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.