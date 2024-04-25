Were you at any of the commemorations on Anzac Day in Launceston? Check out our pics

The Anzac tradition is alive and well in Northern Tasmania, with communities coming together to pay tribute to all those who served their country.
Anzac Day is a day of commemoration and remembrance that means something unique to each of us.
RSL president Graeme Barnett was overwhelmed with the crowd that turned up to the annual Anzac Day commemoration at the century-old Cenotaph at Royal Park in Launceston.
Lieutenant-Colonel Barnett estimated the crowd to be 7000 and was particularly pleased with the number of young people who turned up on 'what is truly Australia's national day'.
The march started at Princes Square at 10.15 am and moved along Charles Street before turning left and arriving at the Cenotaph in time for the 11am service.
Mr Barnett said the crowds had recovered after peaking for the anniversary in 2015.
Examiner photographer Paul Scambler got these moments during Launceston's Anzac Day
