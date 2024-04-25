'The glue that holds nations together': Launcestonians reflect on Anzac Day

Anzac Day is a day of commemoration and remembrance that means something unique to each of us.
Some people may have personal connections to the Anzacs like former Navy musician Peter Grossman, while others like bugler Evelyn Beasley simply hold a sense of pride in their contributions to Anzac Day.
Launceston RSL Band bugler Evelyn Beasley performed the Last Post at this year's dawn service at the Launceston Cenotaph.
"I've always had a strong connection with the RSL and returned services through playing the Last Post for 25 odd years," Mrs Beasley said.
"It's very moving to come and give something back to those who have given so much for us," she said.
She has played the Last Post in Launceston for approximately five to six years and previously played in Burnie since around 1999.
Launceston RSL Band member Peter Grossman was a musician in the Royal Australian Navy for six years before moving to Tasmania.
"When I moved to Tasmania, I joined the brass band and started to attend the services with the band," Mr Grossman said.
"I've played the last posted a few of the services as well.
"It's great to come out and show your respect and commemorate the day."
Launceston Church Grammar School prefect Tom Bramley was asked by his headmaster to deliver a speech at the Launceston dawn service.
"I [was] very proud to be able to speak at the dawn service and show my support," Tom said.
"Australia wouldn't be Australia without the services."
In his speech, Tom spoke about the importance of pride and remembrance as "the glue that holds nations together".
"Without these brave soldiers and nurses, pilots and sailors, Australia would not be the country it is today," his speech read.
"Patriotism is not a value held within ourselves.
"It is the knowing that beside you stands another person who shares this pride. And beside them, another. And another."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.