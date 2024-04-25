'Pressure for spots', 'get excited': Contrasting week for top-10 Tassie duo

The names of Tasmanian AFL players Ryley Sanders and Colby McKercher have been on their coaches' lips this week.
The pair, who were drafted with picks six and two respectively, were heavily mentioned in weekly press conferences - with Sanders' back-to-back substitutions a topic of conversation.
When asked why the North Launceston product was subbed out in round five before starting round six with the vest on, Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge used the term "pressure for spots".
"I'd love to keep Ryley in and play him full minutes every week but he's learning," Beveridge said.
"The thing about the younger guys when they start at this level, it's more about what they're doing when they're not directly involved with the game and he's learning all the time about where to be, whether we've got the footy or the opposition has it.
"It's in that as to why he's come off a couple of times and been subbed and then found himself as the sub last week."
Beveridge went on to describe Sanders, who won the Larke Medal as the best and fairest at last year's under-18 national championships, as "crucial" to the Bulldogs' future.
"He earned his spot at the start of the year, his pre-season was outstanding and in recent times, it [his spot] has come under a bit of pressure."
At North Melbourne, coach Alastair Clarkson used a passage of McKercher's play to highlight some positives in their game.
The Launceston midfielder used his speed to break away from several Hawthorn midfielders, prompting Clarkson to deliver a message to the Roos' fans.
"Hang in there when the chips are down ... stay the course ... and get excited by the new generation of players that are coming through," he said.
"Get excited by Colby McKercher taking four bounces and then hitting Paul Curtis on the chest with a spot-out kick and say 'wow, I wonder if he can turn into a Zach Merrett-type player with 60, 80, 100 games under his belt'.
"That's the exciting thing about searching for the future and being part of the journey when it's not so good, to then celebrate the time when it does come better for us."
Tasmania's two other 2023 draftees - James Leake and Arie Schoenmaker - are yet to make their AFL debuts.
Leake, who went to GWS at pick 17, has been hampered by a recurring quad injury and is two to four weeks away from being available.
St Kilda's final pick of the draft Schoenmaker has performed well for Sandringham in the VFL, with general manager of football David Misson describing him as "reasonably close" to making his debut.
"We just want to see some more consistent, high quality efforts at VFL level from Arie. A few more decent games at VFL level and he is in the frame," he said on SEN Sportsday last week.
"We have some high quality coming back in the next few weeks though too."
