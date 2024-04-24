The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Slamming on brakes: Report confirms Tasmania's downward economic trend

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
April 24 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deloitte Access Economics partner Stephen Smith believes economic growth in Tasmania will lag other states and territories in coming years. Picture supplied.
Deloitte Access Economics partner Stephen Smith believes economic growth in Tasmania will lag other states and territories in coming years. Picture supplied.

Tasmanian economic growth will trail other states and territories in the coming years as low projected population growth limits state demand, according to a report by consultants Deloitte.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.