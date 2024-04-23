The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Further work' needed to stop massage rapists working in Tasmania

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated April 23 2024 - 3:59pm, first published 3:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Department of Justice spokesperson said it continues to work with the ombudsman to support commencement of the legislation. Picture Examiner file.
A Department of Justice spokesperson said it continues to work with the ombudsman to support commencement of the legislation. Picture Examiner file.

Laws to better protect Tasmanians using cosmetic, massage, fitness, wellness and other alternative or general health services are still being looked at, five years after the government first considered them.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.