'Busy bodies' and 'cranks': High Court halts activists' bid to stop logging

In a major final victory for state logging interests, the highest court in the country has refused to allow activist group Blue Derby Wild to appeal a lower court's decision allowing logging in a forest near Derby in North-East Tasmania.
High Court of Australia Chief Justice Stephen Gageler ruled there was "insufficient reason" to conclude that Blue Derby Wild would be aggrieved by the proposed logging near Derby mountain bike trails.
He and two other High Court Justices ruled that the group held no special interest in the case beyond general concern about logging, and dismissed Blue Derby Wild's application with costs.
State forestry company Sustainable Timber Tasmania immediately welcomed the decision as a "vindication" of its activities.
"Sustainable Timber Tasmania welcomes the court's decision as further vindication of the Tasmanian Forest Practices System and confirms the legality of forest operations in Tasmania's public production forests," said general manager of conservation and land management Suzette Weeding.
The court decision will allow the company to immediately begin work harvesting the coupe after a four-year delay.
Blue Derby had sought leave to appeal, after the Full Bench of the Supreme Court of Tasmania ruled earlier this month that the group had no legal standing to press its claim that forest practices officers were motivated by bias when they approved STT's forest plans.
Blue Derby Wild campaign manager Louise Morris said she was "saddened and very disappointed" at the latest decision, which confirmed the April 12 decision of the Tasmanian court.
"We are deeply concerned at the precedent of the Tasmanian Full Court of the Supreme Court decision on democracy, civil society and the ability for people to defend nature," Ms Morris said.
She said the decisions meant that community groups such as Blue Derby Wild, or even larger organisations, "do not have the right or standing to defend our wild places".
In his argument before the High Court, counsel for Sustainable Timber Tasmania Bruce McTaggart SC said that the "special interest" test was designed to protect citizens from legal processes initiated by "busy bodies", "cranks" and "persons actuated by malice" unconnected to the activity.
"Groups who feel strongly enough about an issue will be prepared to [cause] some other citizen with whom they have no relationship and whose actions have not affected them ... very great cost and inconvenience," he said.
Resources Minister Eric Abetz said the High Court decision showed that the state's forest practices system is "well-managed, robust, and best practice".
"It also further underlines the extreme extent that green groups are prepared to go in their efforts to end sustainable native forestry, at great expense to the taxpayer," he said.
"Today's decision is welcome news for our forestry industry that supports the livelihoods of over 5,000 fellow Tasmanians, many in rural and regional areas."
