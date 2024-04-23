Trouble could be brewing for Tassie's tundras as temperatures increase

Tasmania's tundras may become a major emitter of carbon as temperatures increase, a new study from the University of Tasmania has found.
Professor of plant ecology at UTAS and lead author Mark Hovenden said the study's findings were "surprising", and showed the the importance alpine environments played in broader ecosystems.
The study, which analysed 136 datasets across 28 tundra sites, including the Silver Plains Reserve in Tasmania's central highlands, revealed how those ecosystems responded to rising temperatures.
"Our research shows tundra and alpine areas can be major emitters of carbon when they lose their water storage abilities and dry out," Dr Hovenden said.
"While we were aware that emissions were occurring, the rate was a surprise as it was almost four times more than previously estimated."
Researchers worldwide used small open-top-chambers (OTCs) in tundra sites to simulate the effect of a warming climate, with experiment durations being from one to 25 years.
OTC's are made of large four-walled enclosures, usually Plexiglas or plastic, which act act like a greenhouse, warming the air in the enclosure.
Their research found there was a 1.4 degree increase in air temperature and a 0.4 degree increase in soil temperature, accompanied by a 1.6 per cent decrease in soil moisture in these sites.
They found a "remarkable" 30 per cent increase in the amount of carbon released from the ecosystem - meaning these carbon stores could be turned into a source of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.
"These findings really show the urgency of the situation and the critical role our wetlands and peat swamps play in mitigating climate change," Dr Hovenden said.
"It also shows the importance of prioritising the restoration of areas like Tasmania's highlands, which play a crucial role in the broader ecosystem."
