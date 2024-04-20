Launceston BMX legend: 'If you do BMX racing don't skimp on a good helmet'

Launceston business owner Patrick O'Callaghan is still pursuing his passion for BMX riding after turning 60 and continually tells his customers to invest in a good helmet.
PATO BMX Plus in Launceston is the only BMX shop in Tasmania and one of "less than probably four or five in the country," Mr O'Callaghan said.
Mr O'Callaghan first started BMX racing in 1980 at the age of 16 and has lost count of how many state titles he's won.
He was the BMX national champion in 1994.
"Tasmania has some of the best cyclists in the country, and many of them got their start in BMX racing," Mr O'Callaghan said.
"We've had a couple of Tasmanians go to the world titles such as current Launceston City Cycling president Michael Dalton."
Mr O'Callaghan said it comes down to a combination of Tasmania being hilly, having a good climate and fresh air, and having good "cycling genes" as to why Tasmania is synonymous with cycling.
According to the City of Launceston, there are nearly 100,000 off-road trails and on-road bike lanes, and it lists some of the best trails on its website.
Mr O'Callaghan is adamant about one thing.
"If you do BMX racing, don't skimp on a good helmet even if you must pay $1000," he said.
"It's worth it because it might save you that one time you need it if you have a bad crash.
"I don't use anything else but Troy Lee helmets; they are very high-standard helmets that can minimise the risk of concussions."
Regarding Mr O'Callaghan's favourite BMX bike, he name-checked the American-made BMX Hutch from their 1980s range.
His first bike was an Australian-made Crossrider that he bought after a former Victorian state champion rider convinced him to get into BMX racing.
"The current bike I race at the moment is a BMX CRISPR, which are made by an Australian BMX company that has been around since 1981," Mr O'Callaghan said.
According to Mr O'Callaghan, PATO BMX Plus has customers who grew up with BMX racing and are now passing on their passion for the sport to their children.
For people wanting to get into BMX racing, the Launceston BMX Club has "Come and Try" events listed on its Facebook page.
These events are held at the club on St Leonards Road in St Leonards at various times throughout the year.
