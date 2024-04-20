'A real wow factor': Launceston's creativity shines at Brixhibition

Launceston's biggest Lego enthusiasts have descended on the Launceston Conference Centre for Brixhibition - Tasmania's premier Lego exhibition event.
From the fan favourite "Great Ball Contraption" to scale model Spirit of Tasmania ships, this instalment was the event's biggest year yet in terms of exhibitors.
One of those exhibitors, Garry King, said he spent two years building his "dream home" - a Victorian era inspired mansion.
"I thought, lets show people how old houses were built," Mr King said.
"There's well over 150,000 pieces used."
Mr King said he'd been a part of Brixhibition since its inception, and had been building with Lego since he was five.
"I love watching people's reactions; there's a real 'wow' factor ... the best thing about Lego is you can pull it apart and build something else."
Another builder, Emma Robinson, travelled to the Launceston show from Mount Gambier, South Australia, with a mosaic inspired by the Pixar film The Incredibles.
"I've made mosaics this big before; I like to do something that's going to appeal to the kids," Ms Robinson said.
"We use a computer program that pixelates the picture for us, and we can tell it what pieces and colours we want to use.
"There's about 50,000 pieces ... I work full time as a high school teacher and this is done after school and on weekends; I'd say it took me around 70 to 80 hours."
Ms Robinson said she went to the Hobart and Ulverstone events last year, but it was the first time she'd been to Launceston Brixhibition.
"I think for many Tasmanian exhibitors, they don't have the means to travel to the mainland to exhibit, so coming down here I get to see really cool things I wouldn't normally see on the mainland," Ms Robinson said.
Brixhibition organiser Ken Draeger said he was impressed by the displays this year.
"We've got the new Spirit of Tasmania IV and V ships, hopefully a sneak peek before the real things arrive on our shores," Mr Draeger said.
"We're expecting around 4000 to 5000 people throughout the weekend."
The exhibition continues on Sunday.
