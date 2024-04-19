Police charge two men over $83,000 fuel fraud and stealing

Tasmania Police have charged two men over significant fraud and stealing matters in which they allegedly obtained more than $83,000 worth of fuel illegally.
Police arrested the men from Warrane, aged 32 and 36, in the early hours of Tuesday morning after Glenorchy police received information from a member of the public.
Police later additionally charged both men with stealing and computer related fraud, remanding them in custody to reappear in court in May.
Police are urging anyone who has purchased cheap fuel - not from a licenced petrol station - in greater Hobart recently to contact them.
Information can be provided anonymously about the matter to police on 131 444 or via the Crime Stoppers website and phone line on 1800 333 000.
