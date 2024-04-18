Silence of the Lambies: Party of 'transparency' shuns public scrutiny

Weeks after three of its candidates were elected on a platform of "transparency and accountability", the spin doctors at the Jacqui Lambie Network appear to have locked out media from scrutinising its new members.
Reporters asking the party's candidates questions over various issues during the past week have been sent standard responses indicating that, for the time being, JLN candidates were not available to speak to the media.
When an Advocate journalist asked them about underfunding of a Burnie school this week, she was told that JLN's Miriam Beswick was too busy to respond.
"As you can imagine, the JLN MPs have received a huge volume of urgent invitations and requests, and are currently working long hours to keep up with these ongoing schedule demands," the reply read.
"We are confident that there will be greater opportunities to engage with the media and respond to enquiries in coming days."
Other journalists have received similar replies from the party.
A Seven Network journalist posted on social media this week that numerous interview requests to the party had been refused.
"It would be good if the party waving the 'transparency and accountability' flag was willing to answer questions," the reporter, Josh Duggan, wrote.
The party's media officer explained in her email that the three JLN members - Andrew Jenner, Ms Beswick and Rebekah Pentland - were "fully booked" and busy "getting their offices up and running".
The less-than-transparent position of the parliament's newest members drew a sharp rebuke from political opponents.
"Facing and answering questions about these decisions is a core responsibility and it's disappointing this isn't happening," said Greens leader Dr Rosalie Woodruff.
"These new members are obviously dealing with a steep learning curve, but they're also making huge decisions that are shaping the future of our state, including helping the Liberals form government."
She said it was "entirely understandable" for the community to be concerned about JLN's attempt at avoiding media scrutiny.
"From the Greens point of view, we believe deeply in transparency and accountability. We have always made ourselves available for media requests, even when the issues aren't easy.
"This is a crucial responsibility for all elected members."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.