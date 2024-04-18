Mountain of changes for Blues as AFL experience returns for Lauderdale

Launceston will blood five new players to senior football as they battle one of the league's heavyweights this weekend.
Max Scully, Eoin Molloy, Rudi Schoenmaker, Noah Hedger and Boyd Savage will all make their Tasmanian State League debuts against Lauderdale as the Blues made seven changes.
In a crushing blow, the in-form Dylan Riley will miss, as will ruck Jake Kilby, who was set to do battle with former AFL player Andrew Phillips in the ruck.
Tasmania Devils representative Lucas Wootton will be out alongside Nicholas Masiya, Liam Franklin, Finn Price and Isaac Smedley.
The five first-gamers lifted Launceston to 18 debutants for the year so far - just one less than North Launceston's entire 2021 season.
The Blues' opposition have had their stocks bolstered - reducing a rather long injury list.
AFL premiership player and Bombers coach Allen Christensen will return alongside former Brisbane Lions-listed player Josh McGuinness.
Both lined up for a half in the development league last week, coming back from long-term groin and knee injuries respectively.
"We pulled up really well, it's been four or five days now post game so it looks like a green light for both of us this weekend and I'm pretty excited to get back into it," Christensen said.
"Josh played a lot of midfield minutes on the weekend, you'll probably find him back in his traditional spot of the back line this week but he's been really diligent.
"It's been great that we've been able to do our rehab together and start running together and work our way back together."
McGuinness hasn't featured in the seniors since August 5 last year, with Christensen saying the Bombers' star "wasn't at his best" in the back end of last season.
The Southern Bombers still have plenty of talent on the sidelines, with Mitch Robinson yet to play and Sam Siggins and Jordan Lane set to come back from injury soon.
Off-season recruit Lane will play his first game in the development league this weekend, while Siggins looks set to return from a hamstring injury on Anzac Day.
Lauderdale picked up their first victory of the season last weekend, defeating Glenorchy, and despite Launceston's winless start, Christensen is still wary of the Blues.
"We all know the quality that they still possess, especially in their midfield - I still think their midfield is top tier," he said.
"They might not have the players on the outside that they used to but they play a pretty good structure."
The match is Launceston's first away game for the season.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.