Other states are moving towards drug reform - will Tasmania be left behind?

Saturday is April 20, or 4/20 in American parlance - the day unofficially set aside to celebrate all things mull, or weed.
Marijuana, for those that don't subscribe to High Times.
Cannabis aficionados will light up in public spaces as a protest to prohibition laws - on the day last year, hundreds of weed smokers and gathered in Melbourne's Flagstaff Gardens to enjoy a drag.
Recreational use of cannabis remains illegal in every Australian state, but some have begun discussions about a move towards liberalisation, including Queensland and Victoria.
The ACT has already liberalised - adult residents there can carry up to 50 grams of dry cannabis, and can grow as many as two plants per person.
In Tasmania, no such discussion is taking place - at least at the big political table.
Despite a push for more treatment-focussed and less punitive-focussed approaches, drug offences still keep Tasmanian magistrates busy.
Tasmania Police caught 1110 drug offenders last year - up slightly from 2022 - and prosecuted 907 of those, according to figures from the Department of Police, Fire and Emergency Management.
Neither major party is advocating for reform to this situation just yet.
But that hasn't stopped others pressing for it, including independents, the Shooters Fishers Farmers party and the Greens.
The Greens are the biggest political force in Tasmania in favour of drug decriminalisation.
Greens leader Dr Rosalie Woodruff last year introduced a bill to decriminalise personal use of small quantities of drugs.
"Criminalising the use of drugs is costing Tasmania a fortune and it is trapping people in a cycle of crime," she said.
Tasmanian president for the Australian Lawyers Alliance, Rowena Macdonald, said in previously published comments that drug users needed help, not a criminal record.
"Our police are stretched to breaking point, they are going after these small drug users at a ridiculously high rate. These people need a health intervention approach," she said.
Opponents of drug reform such as Australian Christian Lobby Tasmania spokesman Christopher Brohier say decriminalisation has failed in other jurisdictions.
He points to the example of the US state of Oregon, where he says lawmakers are now starting to reverse reforms begun three years ago.
"Oregon after three years of liberalisation disaster is moving to re-criminalise drug taking," he said.
He also said that crime and drug use had increased in the state of Colorado after it liberalised its drug laws in 2012.
"The evidence is in - decriminalisation causes harm to the whole community."
Legislative Council candidate Fabiano Cangelosi said Mr Brohier's Oregon and Colorado comparisons were unfair.
"What I am in favour of is a very limited amendment to the Misuse of Drugs Act, it's an incremental step, it is not a legalisation," he said.
Mr Cangelosi wrote a bill that would decriminalise cannabis use. If he is successful in his bid for a seat in the upper house, he hopes to push for decriminalisation.
He believes that a decriminalisation bill could pass in the upper house of state parliament.
"If it were then to come to the lower house for passage, I don't expect the Liberals would change their position.
"Labor should support it, and I expect the Greens would support it, and it's quite possible that the Jacqui Lambie Network might support it."
Although Labor's parliamentary members are not advocating for reform right now, Mr Cangelosi, who recently resigned from the party, pointed out that its state council passed a resolution advocating for decriminalisation.
The Liberals are firm in their position - drug liberalisation would harm the community.
Last year, after Queensland's Labor government signalled plans for a more liberal approach to personal drug use, Premier Jeremy Rockliff took to social media to cut off any calls that Tasmania follow suit.
"Drugs like ice and heroin are illegal for a reason - they destroy lives, families, and communities, while lining the pockets of criminals," he said.
He ruled out following Queensland's move to soften drug laws, and called on the Tasmanian Labor opposition to do the same.
