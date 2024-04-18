Beaten Lambie candidate slams deal with Liberals: 'I would have walked out'

A beaten Jacqui Lambie Network candidate has rubbished the party's "stability" deal with the Liberals, saying voters are telling him they feel let down.
"I would have never signed this agreement whilst I still had a breath in my lungs," Braddon JLN candidate James Redgrave said.
"I would have walked out and said 'I'm sure the Greens are ready to negotiate.' "
The deal involving the three new JLN MPs and the Jeremy Rockliff-led Liberals is crucial to enabling the minority government to continue in office, at least for now.
The JLN has been heavily criticised for not demanding more, and has been painted as effectively muzzled.
It agreed to support the Liberals on confidence votes, appropriation and revenue bills and on motions that would bind the government.
The deal will be reviewed after 12 months.
Mr Redgrave said the JLN MPs lost their free will in the deal and their "reputations to keep the buggers honest".
He said that was "so concerning for Tasmanians".
"I have had dozens of calls and many messages from those who placed their democratic right with me as a candidate, who now say they felt let down by JLN as their vote is now for the exact same 10 years of status quo they wanted to exercise their vote against ...," he said.
Mr Redgrave said he spoke to Senator Lambie on the morning after the March 23 election (when it was not yet clear if he would be elected) and said he would ask for several ministries.
He said: "Jacqui's reply was 'I will be doing the negotiations with Jeremy and we won't be asking for ministries as I have spoken directly to him last night and I will catch up with him over Easter. Then I will let you all know once it's been done and you will just have to sign it.' "
Senator Lambie was measured in her response.
"I understand Mr Redgrave is bitterly disappointed in the outcome and I hope he finds a positive way to redirect his energy and talents into the Tasmanian community," she said.
"It's true Mr Redgrave was not party to the negotiations with the Premier because his campaign was unsuccessful."
Senator Lambie said the successful JLN candidates were fully informed of her discussions with Mr Rockliff after election day, and had their own discussions with him.
"I can confirm that James was not invited to negotiations with the elected JLN MPs and is therefore not in a position to provide credible commentary regarding the process of negotiation," she said.
Mr Redgrave said he would not run for the JLN again.
"There's a massive story there," he said when asked about that.
"I won't go on the record right now.
"I will just say 'no'."
Mr Redgrave said he had the skill sets for several ministries, including local government and veterans' affairs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.