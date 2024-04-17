The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

How a lunch opened the door to employment for people with disabilities

Saree Salter
By Saree Salter
Updated April 17 2024 - 4:06pm, first published 2:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chelsea working at Cafe Next Door, Kings Meadows. Picture by Craig George
Chelsea working at Cafe Next Door, Kings Meadows. Picture by Craig George

It turns out there is such thing as a free lunch.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saree Salter

Saree Salter

Northern Tasmania born and bred. School reporter, interested also in the Launceston music scene. Email me at saree.salter@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.