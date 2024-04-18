COMMENT: The time for talk is over - clear the Tamar wrecks now

WHILST I have the utmost respect for Rob Shaw's opinions, I must take him to task on an error of fact in his article in The Examiner (April 16). To my knowledge, Tasmania has no intention to build a stadium for Gillon McLachlan, but does intend to build a stadium to facilitate the competitive entry of a Tasmanian team into the AFL men's and women's competitions in 2028. This was affirmed recently, when 185,000 people became foundation members of the Tasmanian Football Club. To suggest that Bellerive and York Park are elite is ridiculous in the extreme! How many prospective draftees are going to agree to be drafted to Tasmania after they tour the state of the art facilities at the mainland clubs? Does little Johnny want to play on Bellerive every second week, or Docklands or MCG every second week? The rest of the article is a well written statement of fact regarding the shambles that ensued since the AFL took control of Tasmanian football.