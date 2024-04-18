COMMENT: The time for talk is over - clear the Tamar wrecks now

THE talk about fixing the Tamar River has started again. That's all that ever happens about fixing the years old problem. It's the removal of all the wrecks that have been just left as if the river is a disposal tip for shipwrecks. The time for talk should be over and the clearing of the river of all the wrecks done now and begin to get the river back to a state that the people of Launceston can say how they are proud of the lovely river they have.
The cost may be high to clear the wrecks away but the cost to try and get that money off owners of these wrecks is higher. The longer Council and Government etc. just keep talking about clearing the Tamar River of these wrecks the bigger the problem is and it's not going to just go away without help now. Stop worrying about the cost, just do it and think of all the positive benefits it will have on our lovely Tamar River and Launceston.
David Parker, West Launceston
IN RESPONSE to: 'Who will pay for Launceston's shipwreck debacle?' (The Examiner, April 17):
Legislate and get on with it as promised, otherwise it will still be an issue in four years time.
Geoff Teys, Launceston
IN RESPONSE to: 'Peter Dutton seeks controversy and chaos with his Port Arthur comments' (The Examiner, April 14):
Craig you are absolutely correct in your assessment of Dutton and thank you. In his hysterical search for any form of relevance he will say anything. He is an embarrassment to the Federal Liberal Party as our local member Bridget Archer is well aware of. Good reason enough for her to become an Independent ( and increase her majority). So very pleased to have you as the editor of our local paper which has such a wonderful history and editorial comments.
PM, Launceston
IN RESPONSE to: 'Peter Dutton seeks controversy and chaos with his Port Arthur comments' (The Examiner, April 14):
Peter Dutton is seriously deluded if he thinks these over the top comments are going to win him the PMship. He needs to move to the centre not the right extreme.
John Biggs, Launceston
IN RESPONSE to: 'Peter Dutton seeks controversy and chaos with his Port Arthur comments' (The Examiner, April 14):
This is one of the best and most objective political articles I have read in a long time! Well said Craig Thomson!
Patrick Farrington, Launceston
IN RESPONSE to: 'New cabinet featuring Abetz, Petrusma, Howlett, to be sworn in' (The Examiner, April 10):
No Minister for Climate Change? What does this say about the new government's priorities?
David Hamilton, Launceston
WHILST I have the utmost respect for Rob Shaw's opinions, I must take him to task on an error of fact in his article in The Examiner (April 16). To my knowledge, Tasmania has no intention to build a stadium for Gillon McLachlan, but does intend to build a stadium to facilitate the competitive entry of a Tasmanian team into the AFL men's and women's competitions in 2028. This was affirmed recently, when 185,000 people became foundation members of the Tasmanian Football Club. To suggest that Bellerive and York Park are elite is ridiculous in the extreme! How many prospective draftees are going to agree to be drafted to Tasmania after they tour the state of the art facilities at the mainland clubs? Does little Johnny want to play on Bellerive every second week, or Docklands or MCG every second week? The rest of the article is a well written statement of fact regarding the shambles that ensued since the AFL took control of Tasmanian football.
Ian Hunt, St. Leonards
IN RESPONSE to: 'New cabinet featuring Abetz, Petrusma, Howlett, to be sworn in' (The Examiner, April 10):
First step for Eric the next step premier or deputy behind Michael. Wonderful times ahead.
Chris Pennicott, Launceston
IN RESPONSE to Chris Pennicott (above):
I have been trying to communicate this to others. Be careful what you wish for! By June we will have Eric and Michael as Premier and Dep Premier. The most right wing government Tasmania has ever had.
Rocelyn Ives, Launceston
