The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

COMMENT: The time for talk is over - clear the Tamar wrecks now

By Letters to the Editor
Updated April 18 2024 - 1:54pm, first published 12:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Harry O'May is one of several wrecks tied up on the Tamar River shoreline. Picture by Phillip Biggs
The Harry O'May is one of several wrecks tied up on the Tamar River shoreline. Picture by Phillip Biggs

THE talk about fixing the Tamar River has started again. That's all that ever happens about fixing the years old problem. It's the removal of all the wrecks that have been just left as if the river is a disposal tip for shipwrecks. The time for talk should be over and the clearing of the river of all the wrecks done now and begin to get the river back to a state that the people of Launceston can say how they are proud of the lovely river they have.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.