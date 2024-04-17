Flinders Island residents asked to conserve water amid 'very low' dam levels

Whitemark residents on Flinders Island have been asked to mind their water usage and check private properties for leaks as levels at Henderson Dam are "very low".
TasWater head of communications and engagement Callan Paske said while the recent upgrade of the dam meant water was still available, TasWater was considering the need for water restrictions to manage the supply.
"We are now at a point in Whitemark where the water usage remains high, which is putting pressure on Henderson Dam,'' Mr Paske said.
"With no major rain forecast this means the dam level has reached a point where water needs to be conserved.
"A decision will be made this week on water restrictions, however at this moment it's looking likely that Stage 1 measures be required from Monday 29 April."
Mr Paske asked residents to use less water outside the home on things like watering lawns, hosing down paving on concrete and washing cars.
In 2022, TasWater completed upgrades to double the dam's storage capacity and substantially increase flood capacity.
"The upgrade to Henderson Dam allowed Whitemark residents access to water through the summer period," Mr Paske said.
"Lower than average rainfall combined with higher than usual water usage has led to the need for water conservation, and if residents limit their non-essential water usage now, it will make a big difference."
Mr Paske outlined a number of ways to conserve water, including:
"I'd also encourage Whitemark locals to spread the word on water conservation and its importance to people visiting the town," Mr Paske said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.