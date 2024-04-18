Season preview: All you need to know for NTFA women's premier division footy

Coach: Bobby Beams
Captains: Alice Robinson and Grace Walker
Last year: Runners-up
Ins: Chelsea Bezemer, Taja Richardson, Georgia Rigby, Elliouse McCullagh, Nepheli Papavasileiou, Kaitlen Swenson (NTJFA), Lucy Cooper (returning to football), Monique Dufty (Scottsdale), Makenna Hillier (Launceston)
Outs: Letitia Johnston (Meander Valley), Cody Lindsay (OLs)
Coach's comment: "It's great to be returning to the field after a later start to the season. NTFAW will be an exciting competition again in both divisions. The standard of both competitions has grown every year which is a credit to the players and coaches who invest so much into their programs. The gala day will be a fantastic way to kick-start the season and showcase women's football in our region."
Players to watch: "All our list has had plenty of personal growth in footy and life over the pre-season, from the most experienced to our least experienced. I look forward to watching them continue to grow the bond and culture they have built in our first five years."
Coach: Ivo Agostini
Captain: Hayley Whyte
Last year: Sixth
Ins: Chelsea Wynne-Allen (Old Scotch), Sienna Smith (Tamar Demons)
Outs: Nil
Coach's comment: "Looking forward to an exciting year with our young talent and also our retuning players. We have a great mixture of players this year with a more versatile side and with the help of some extra numbers on our list."
Players to watch: "Jazmine Lanza and Kelsie Hill have put in a great pre-season and are both ready for a big year."
Coach: Abbey Green
Captain: Macenzi Lloyd
Last year: Premiers
Ins: Sophie Ranken (Tamworth Swans), Jacobah Noble (Aspley Hornets), Caitlyn Webster, Amelia Dowling (return from injury), Maddie Fry, Danielle Kelly (returning from pregnancy), Christina Kelly (returning from year off), Madeline Brown (ELJFC), Cody Lindsay (Bridgenorth)
Outs: Jennifer Guy (North Melbourne VFLW), Issy Maskell (pregnancy), Olivia Frost (Wattle Park), Amity Krushka (Scottsdale), Cayley Quill, Zara Adams (St Pats), Poppy Loane (overseas), Chloe Vale (Victoria)
Players to watch: Sophie Ranken - "Joining us from a different level of football interstate, has shown skills and leadership at training however will be an unknown on the field."
Maddie Fry and Danielle Kelly - "Past leaders, with 130-odd games between them. They bring experience and leadership."
Coach's comment: "We are looking forward to the season ahead, what we are up against at this stage is unknown. We've been putting in the effort from the get-go to establish consistency and build towards last year's success. Importantly we want to make this year an enjoyable atmosphere where every club member feels appreciated and can thrive whilst developing their football skills."
Coach: Will Edwards
Captain: Maddie Pitt
Ins: Georgia Abel (Hutchins SFLW), Amy Prokopiec (Clarence)
Edwards said the club had about 16 ins and 16 outs. He said there were numerous recruits from East Launceston juniors who are also playing for the Tasmania Devils. There are also a few returning players.
Outs: Chelsea Wynne-Allen (Launceston)
Coach's comment: Edwards noted Maisie Edwards, Frances Strickland-Huggett and Eliza Matthews would be vice-captains.
"I just hope we are competitive. We have done plenty of work in pre-season and are looking forward to hopefully putting it on show and improving our position from last year."
Players to watch: "I hope all of them hopefully have times when they are watched and admired in some way."
Coach: Mark Prior
Co-captains: Mikayla Binns and Makaylah Lester
Last year: Fifth
Ins: Ella Stingel, Morgan Rice, Amber Walker (new), Zoe Stingel, Bri Doohan, Tori Hall, Bridee Mather (up from under-17s), Hannah Viney (returning), Amity Krushka (Old Launcestonians), Zoe Lewis
Outs: Monique Dufty (Bridgenorth)
Coach's comment: Prior said the Magpies would be building with a host of new players in the mix. He would love to see the side improve on their fifth-place finish in 2023 and win more games than they lose. The Pies will be without key player Dearne Taylor for the start of the season as she recently had a baby. She may return during the year.
Players to watch: Georgie Dare, Hannah Viney, Liyana Juraimi
Dare - "She brings that bit of experience, hits the contest hard and is a very good mark."
Viney - "She just hunts the football and is a very good defensive type."
Juraimi - "She's very fast and agile so we're going to try and use her as a rebounding player."
Coach: Aaron Viney
Co-captains: Hayley Breward and Liana Freestone
Ins: Ash Corbett (Ulverstone), Jayde Barrenger (George Town), Grace Weldon and Imogen Richards (up from juniors), Sophie Jones, Sam Morrison, Nicholla Poole (returning)
Outs: Chelsea Ryan, Lisa Patterson (interstate), Naomi Hassell, Hayley Kelly (St Pats), Lynn Flint (George Town), Holly Butler (retired)
Coach's comment: "I'm really looking forward to the season beginning. It's been a long pre-season. This year our side is a lot younger, with a lot more speed, something we have really tried to bring into our game style. Also we now have a lot more midfield depth, allowing some of our key players to rest forward and provide goal-kicking options for us, something we lacked last year The girls have now had a season to adapt to the premier league, and we should see some big improvement. Not having any Devils-listed girls this year means our team will be a lot more consistent week in, week out."
Players to watch: "Georgia Gillow has had a really strong pre-season, opting not to do Devils this year. She will be a huge asset at club level with her ability to play midfield, forward or even off half-back.
"Liana Freestone will again be one of the league's best players. Coming off a best and fairest year last season, she hasn't missed a beat and will now lead the team as a co-captain."
