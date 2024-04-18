Season preview: All you need to know for NTFA women's premier division footy

Coach's comment: "I'm really looking forward to the season beginning. It's been a long pre-season. This year our side is a lot younger, with a lot more speed, something we have really tried to bring into our game style. Also we now have a lot more midfield depth, allowing some of our key players to rest forward and provide goal-kicking options for us, something we lacked last year The girls have now had a season to adapt to the premier league, and we should see some big improvement. Not having any Devils-listed girls this year means our team will be a lot more consistent week in, week out."

