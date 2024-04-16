'Game changer': Gear up for the ski season at Ben Lomond Alpine Resort

If you've been holding out all summer waiting for the ski season to start, it's time to gear up - Ben Lomond Alpine Resort is weeks away from the expected opening of the 2024 season.
State-of-the-art snowmaking machines from Italy were introduced to the resort last year, though the warmer temperatures meant they weren't able to be used until the start of the season.
Marketing and communications manager Charlotte Wright said this year, the resort is able to start making snow ahead of the season.
"National Parks have just informed us that we're going to be able to start making snow as early as May," Ms Wright said.
"So as soon as the weather changes and it's a little bit cooler, we'll be able to start making snow and really build that base before the ski season opens," she said.
"The fact that we're able to start making snow so much earlier means it'll be able to get that base down - and hopefully hold on to the snow a lot better than in previous years.
"It's going to be an absolute game changer."
Despite a lacklustre ski season Australia-wide last year, the snow machines increased the length of the ski season by 55% compared to the previous three-year average, according to Ben Lomond Alpine Resort.
Resort director Ben Mock said the snow guns will help retain natural snow when it falls, allowing for better coverage and "[enabling] us to build a solid base layer of snow on the slopes".
Ms Wright said the team at the alpine resort have spent all summer setting up the base by testing machinery and fine-tuning processes.
"We're very excited and very optimistic for the season," she said.
For the next three weeks, early bird season passes are on offer for a discounted price.
"If you want the discount, now's the time to jump online, purchase your early bird season pass and really make the most of the discount ahead of the season," Ms Wright said.
Also available for rent are snow chains for your vehicle, gloves, goggles, balaclavas and a full range of ski and snowboarding gear.
Your après ski cravings are also fulfilled, with a licensed cafe for visitors to "stop at the base, grab breakfast, grab a coffee, have a day skiing and then stop by for a drink or mulled wine," Ms Wright said.
The ski season at Ben Lomond Alpine Resort is scheduled to open June 8.
Passes can be bought online at https://shop.benlomondalpineresort.com.au/season-passes.
Visit their website for more details.
