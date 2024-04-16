The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Launceston man awaits sentence in two courts on child exploitation charges

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated April 16 2024 - 4:06pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Colin Hay leaving the Supreme Court after pleading guilty to child exploitation material charges Picture Nick Clark
Bradley Colin Hay leaving the Supreme Court after pleading guilty to child exploitation material charges Picture Nick Clark

A Launceston man is yet to be sentenced despite pleading guilty in March to distributing child exploitation material, the Launceston Magistrates court heard.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.