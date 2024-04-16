Launceston man awaits sentence in two courts on child exploitation charges

A Launceston man is yet to be sentenced despite pleading guilty in March to distributing child exploitation material, the Launceston Magistrates court heard.
Bradley Colin Hay, 65, pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court to a range of charges relating to child exploitation material.
Hay appeared before magistrate Ken Stanton for facts and sentence on Tuesday after pleading guilty to two counts of failing to comply with reporting obligations under the Community Protection (Offender Reporting) Act by not disclosing access to two email addresses between August 9 2022 and September 16 2022.
Police prosecutor Giuliano Ercole said that Hay was required to report under CPORA for three years after being sentenced to a seven month jail term in November 2020.
Justice Robert Pearce ordered that Hay not serve any of the term upon giving a $2000 surety and pledging to be of good behaviour for two years.
Mr Ercole said that in a routine check of his personal details on September 28 2022 Hay was found in possession of an Acer computer.
After examination by Australian Federal Police several email addresses not previously disclosed were found.
"At 6.31`pm on July 31 2022 the computer and email address was used for the purpose of distributing illegal material," Mr Ercole said.
On October 12 2022 Hay attended the Launceston Library and used the email address.
In his March appearance chief justice Alan Blow told Hay he could expect to be jailed when he appeared for sentence first scheduled on March 22.
He urged Hay to get legal advice before sentencing but Hay said he had unsuccessfully tried four legal firms - a claim he repeated on Tuesday to magistrate Ken Stanton.
Hay told the Mr Stanton that he was due to appear in the Supreme Court on April 26 for mention and then on June 7 for sentence.
Mr Stanton delayed sentencing until June 14 when the Supreme Court matters would be finalised.
He ordered a pre-sentence report and also ordered that Hay attend the Forensic Mental Health Service for a report to be done.
He was bailed to reappear.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.