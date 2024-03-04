The Examiner
Man told to expect to go to jail for transmitting indecent material to child

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated March 4 2024 - 2:14pm, first published 12:43pm
Bradley Colin Hay leaves the Supreme Court in Launceston Picture Nick Clark
Bradley Colin Hay leaves the Supreme Court in Launceston Picture Nick Clark

A Launceston man was told he could expect to go to jail when he appears for sentence in the Supreme Court in Launceston next month.

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

