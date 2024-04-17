The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
What's on
Arts

'We can't print that': Iconic risque vampire cabaret 'Dracula's' to swoop back into town

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
April 17 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The vaudevillian blockbuster show Dracula's is back in Launceston this August with a new show, 'Sanctuary'. Picture supplied
The vaudevillian blockbuster show Dracula's is back in Launceston this August with a new show, 'Sanctuary'. Picture supplied

In Bram Stoker's Dracula, vampires can't cross running water. Luckily for Launceston, the bloodsuckers of the iconic vaudevillian variety show Dracula's have no such weakness.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.