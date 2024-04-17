'We can't print that': Iconic risque vampire cabaret 'Dracula's' to swoop back into town

In Bram Stoker's Dracula, vampires can't cross running water. Luckily for Launceston, the bloodsuckers of the iconic vaudevillian variety show Dracula's have no such weakness.
The risqué comedy cabaret - a much "sexier" vision, its showrunners say, than Stoker's original creepy count - will cross the Bass Strait with ease in August to touch down with a new show, Sanctuary.
Born in a Melbourne laneway in 1980, the Australian entertainment icon has entertained more than five million people during its 43-year history, including at its first-ever Launceston show last year.
Now it's back for a second bite.
"Sanctuary is ready to be taken on the road, and we are excited to be back bigger and better than ever," said Luke Newman, the chief executive officer of Newman Entertainment, Dracula's production company.
"We've got all the flavours you know and love all wrapped up in a new theme."
This year's new theme for the show of death-defying aerial acrobatics, live rock music and sultry burlesque is a vampire asylum where doctors and nurses will, hilariously, look after patients who want only one thing: their blood.
In two 40-minute acts, the performers from the blockbuster show - which sold out during a season in the Gold Coast - will provide a patented "spectacle of seduction and silliness".
"It's the variety of all these different elements put together that makes it so unique," Newman said.
"It's a Dracula's with the same secret sauce that it always has, but also a version that you haven't seen before filled with comedy and, well, I don't think I can say that.
"It's the kind of wild stuff you'd only see in Dracula's, but we can't print that. Suffice it to say that people will be amazed and shocked and, hopefully, seduced."
Dracula's Sanctuary arrives at the Princess Theatre on August 31 for two shows. Tickets are available at the Theatre North website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.