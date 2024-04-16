'You're in the game': Immersive experience for kids at the local library

Are your kids looking to escape reality these school holidays?
Libraries Tasmania is running a statewide autumn school holiday program with a variety of activities for kids to participate in, with Meta Quest VR (virtual reality) headsets on offer at Launceston Library for children aged 10 or above.
Children and young people services coordinator Mary Brooke said the VR headsets have been very popular with children, with many games available for them to play.
"I've been doing this probably every school holidays for about a year now," Ms Brooke said.
"There's this musical rhythm related [game] where you have to hit blocks in time to the music...and there's ones that are STEM-related," she said.
"It's a really good way to just have something on offer for those older children, because they can - at times - not have much catered specifically for them during the school holidays."
Some of the games available include Beat Saber, Gorilla Tag, Fruit Ninja 2, Job Simulator, Lego Bricktales, tennis, boxing and basketball.
"There is something for everyone, including virtual reality, outdoor gaming, and creating your own collection," children and young people services coordinator Angela Sferco said.
Ms Brooke said the VR headsets are easily portable, so she has been taking them to different libraries in the area such as Beaconsfield, Ravenswood and Lilydale.
"I think for some kids, it's technology they might not have access to at home," Ms Brooke said.
"It looks like you're in real life, it doesn't look like you're just looking at a screen. It looks like you're in the game," student Jakobie Bell said.
"Instead of using controllers, you just move around with your body," he said.
She also said that it also creates an opportunity for children to visit their local libraries.
To look at what your local library may be offering, visit Libraries Tasmania for more information.
